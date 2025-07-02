Heard on Main Street: The best things in life are not things.

I was enjoying a visit with a friend who had brought lunch, when an old memory came to me. I don’t know what triggered it, but I had to share it. I have a number of small pieces of china in the room. But one suddenly came to mind. So now I will share it with you.

My mother was born in England, daughter of a mother with several sisters, only some married. The others lived in the family home. When Mother was a little girl, her mother took her one day for a visit — and probably tea. Later, while the sisters talked, she was put in the nearby parlor for a nap. When she woke up, she took the light blanket from the sofa and draped it over a few pieces of nearby furniture to make a tent.

At some point, she tugged the tent, followed by a crash as some small pieces of china fell to the floor. After the aunts put things to right, one gave her a small blue and white pitcher, with a small chip out of it. Auntie Em told her it was a reminder that the next time she was put for a nap in a parlor, she must be more careful. I have that little pitcher in my home now. But I can’t tell you why it suddenly came to mind.

Livingston Taylor returns to the M.V. Film Center on Sunday evening, July 6, and on August 14. He picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, and recorded his first record at 18, beginning 50 years of performance and songwriting. He is part of the very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh.

Author Paul Magid will share the true story of Vineyard-born whaleman Benjamin Clough, of Vineyard Haven. In 1842, he single-handedly stopped a mutiny in the Pacific, and went on to a career as a whaling captain. Magid’s new book, “In Pursuit of the Leviathan,” tells a chapter of Island history. Register for Tuesday, July 8, at 5 pm at the M.V. Museum library. Fee.

Take note that historian Bow Van Riper is scheduled for an evening of local history, talking about the Stan Murphy Murals on the walls inside the second floor of the Town Hall. “History on Plaster” will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday, July 22, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, upstairs at 51 Spring St. Free and open to the public. You should also note that he will tell you about “Katharine Cornell and the Vineyard” in September.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Larry Gomez today. Tomorrow, celebrate Sue Fairbanks and the Fourth. Happy birthday to Donna Straw on Saturday, and Jynell Kristal on Sunday. Lots more candles on Monday for Brigitte Lent and her daughter, Petra Lent-McCarron.

Heard on Main Street: In case of fire, exit building before tweeting for help.