How to celebrate the Fourth

The Fourth of July is here, the official beginning of summer on the Island. From the Aquinnah parade to First Friday in Vineyard Haven, there are plenty of opportunities to take in the festivities. Here are the main events:

Little ones parade

Be sure to catch the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association’s Children’s 4th of July Parade at Trinity Park in Oak Bluffs. Little ones of all ages can join in. Decorate your kids’ bikes, scooters, and strollers and accompany them for a walk around Trinity Circle. When you reach the finish line, a treat will be at the ready. 9 am to 11 am. Free. For more info visit: www.mvcma.org/mvcmaevents?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email.

24th Annual Aquinnah 4th of July Parade

Enjoy the annual 4th of July Parade at the Aquinnah Circle, 10 am to 2 pm. For more information visit the town’s website.

First Friday Vineyard Haven

10 am to 2 pm: Art and craft market on Beach Street Extension with live music

12 pm to 9 pm: Live music at Five Corners, Main Street, and Owen Park

5 pm: Food trucks at Owen Park. Vendors include Kulture Club MV, Yommi MV, MV Market Munchies, and more.

9 pm to – 11 pm: Pathway ARTS Silent Disco at Owen Park. More information at: www.firstfridayvh.com .

Edgartown Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks