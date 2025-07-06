Biplane makes emergency landing on Cape Poge 

Around noon on Sunday Edgartown police cruisers started blaring into Edgartown, shutting down Main Street for what was reported over Martha’s Vineyard Public Safety radio as a red biplane forced to make an emergency landing on a beach off the north corner of Cape Poge.

First responders said over the radio that Katama Airport confirmed two female passengers and a pilot were on board the plane at the time of the forced descent and the location of the passengers and plane was only accessible by boat or by sand.

First responders said there were no injuries and no ambulance was needed because the pilot successfully landed the plane without any damage.

It was reported over the radio that the pilot had said an engine failure caused them to perform an emergency landing and that the pilot knew which parts they needed and had his brother on his way with parts to fix the plane.

“It was a controlled emergency landing. It was not a crash,” said Edgartown Fire Chief Alexander J. Schaeffer to the Times.

Schaeffer said the plane successfully landed near a coastal pond on the small island.

“The harbormaster was able to put eyes on it from the waterside and make contact with them,” said Schaeffer just after noon on Sunday.

The Edgartown police are still inbound with land assets.

“They’re super lucky and I think it’s a testament to his ability as a pilot,” said Schaeffer.

MVY airport did not have information on the emergency landing.

“We have very little information to provide that it wasn’t out of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport,” said Geoff Freeman to the Times shortly after the incident occurred.