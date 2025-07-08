Wear your bike helmet correctly

To the Editor:

While walking along Edgartown–West Tisbury Road bike path with my dog this morning, I saw a road cyclist going in the opposite direction. He was wearing all the appropriate gear. However, his helmet wasn’t positioned properly over his forehead. It was completely exposed. Since I didn’t think it would be helpful, I didn’t try to yell at him.

As a former bike shop owner, EMT, and nurse, I feel it’s important to bring this matter to remind every cyclist and parents of cyclists that a helmet should be positioned just above the eyebrows. One does this by adjusting the side straps. With that said, some helmets don’t have straps that adjust. Please check in with your local friendly bike shop for help.

Gail Stevenson

Vineyard Haven