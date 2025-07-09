Island plays host to “Jaws”-inspired lottery game

Add it to the list of fanfare surrounding the “Jaws” 50th anniversary on the Island: The Mass Lottery is hosting what they are calling a live game show where one of 30 participants will walk away with $1 million.

The event will be held Sunday, July 13 at the M.V. Film Center and concludes the Massachusetts State Lottery’s introduction of the first “JAWS instant ticket” launched in March of 2024. The 30 contestants were selected through five separate drawings that took place during the sale of the instant ticket game.

As lottery officials say, 30 players and their guests will each receive a three-night stay on the Vineyard. Twenty-nine players will be guaranteed to win a prize ranging from $500 to $10,000 and one contestant will win the top prize of $1,000,000.

The game show won’t be live in that it’s broadcast over television, but guests of players will be in attendance to watch as contestants look to win. As explained by Mass Lottery organizers, there will be a screen with 30 different digital tiles open for contestants to choose from. Contestants, one at a time, will review what’s behind each tile. Among the 30, aside from the smaller payouts, two contestants will pick tiles that will advance them to a final round. One player in the final round will then walk away with a million dollars through a similar tile-style game

“We’re really excited,” said Rachel Guerra, deputy director of communications for Mass Lottery. “It’s great timing with all the buzz on the Island with the 50th anniversary of ‘Jaws.’”