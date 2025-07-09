MV Times launching membership for community-supported news

Welcome to the heart of summer, and we hope you are enjoying all that our Island has to offer.

We have lots of news to share with you, our community of readers. This summer, we’ve steadily covered important news in these pages on housing, climate change, and the impact of new federal legislation here on our Island. We also published a special issue on the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” in the weekly print edition and in our Vineyard Visitor magazine. And this week we are very proud that the latest edition of our Arts & Ideas magazine is on the stands, with a beautiful essay by Nat Benjamin about the history of the world-renowned Gannon & Benjamin boatyard and signature photography by the legendary Alison Shaw.

But the big news from our shop this summer is that we are thrilled to launch our new MV Times membership program. Having a membership program means you, our readers, can join our community in a more tangible way, and be part of the public service that is independent, local news.

This is a big and important change for us in how we will continue to grow our community of readers, and how we can best serve our Island community with trusted and fair coverage of the big issues we face and the great, human narratives that we share every day in print and online. This pioneering approach to creating a membership model is a practical and necessary response to a challenging environment for local news organizations, which are struggling around the country to find ways to sustain operations and keep serving readers. We hope you might take a moment to consider how important local news is for all of us on this Island, and consider joining as a member. Your support means the world to us.

This is a monumental change for our newsroom. Becoming a member-funded newsroom means we’re bound together with you, our community of readers, providing you with the impactful news you’ve always come to expect from The MV Times, and also offering opportunities for speakers’ series and more direct interaction with our newsroom. There is also a very practical side to this.

Memberships will make our reporting possible, from stories about environmental challenges to affordable housing, to high school sports. We’re here to amplify the voices and concerns of all Martha’s Vineyard residents, to keep our Island empowered with information. But to do that we will need the revenue that comes through your support as a member of The MV Times. Please take the time today to engage with our membership model, and be sure you are up to speed on all that it has to offer.

We created this membership program to have something for everyone. You will be receiving a set of emails about the logistics of signing up and how it will all work in the weeks and months ahead. And on top of supporting local, independent journalism, you’ll also be receiving new membership perks.

If you are a current MV Times subscriber, your subscription will remain as it is until your renewal date, at which point the measured increase from $45 annually to $52 will take effect. On your renewal date, we will remind you about this, invite you to join our community as a member, and instruct you on how to do that simple task. Your continuing contribution will help us continue to shine a light on issues that might otherwise be missed, and connect our Island through storytelling.

If you are a former MV Times subscriber, or someone who has never subscribed, we invite you to seize this moment to join our community through this membership model. When you take the step to become a member, you will be eligible for new benefits through our three different tiers of membership:

MEMBER: $52/year which includes:

The print edition delivered to your mailbox

Unlimited access to the articles on MVTimes.com and to our daily newsletter, The Minute.

Two email addresses to access all digital content

Access to commenting on articles and sharing your point of view in the community.

SUSTAINER: $100/year, which includes everything in the Member level, plus:

Four email addresses, or four seats at the table for you and family or loved ones to access all digital content.

Regular members-only newsletter from the publisher

Gift an article to nonsubscribers

ADVOCATE: $250/year, which includes everything in the Member and Sustainer levels, plus:

Six email addresses

VIP access to our Speaker Series and quarterly newsroom meetings

MV Times swag, which will soon be featured on the website, including an MV Times cap and a coffee mug.

We’d love to welcome you to the MV Times member community today. If you’re able, please consider joining us at whatever membership level is right for you. If you have any questions, please reach out by email here: memberships@mvtimes.com.