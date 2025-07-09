Sandra L. Healy, 84, of Dartmouth, formerly of Vineyard Haven, died unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on July 3, 2025.



She was the mother of Elexis Wildanger and Glenn Pachico, and was predeceased by her daughter, Carla Furtaw, and son, Bradford.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 26, at Chapman Funerals, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, from 10 to 11 am, officiated by Pastor Greg Barr. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery on State Road in Vineyard Haven at 11:30 am. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.