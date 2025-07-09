World’s oldest carousel inspires Edgartown’s favorite float

1 of 8

As visitors flocked to Edgartown for the annual Independence Day parade, families lined the streets, teeming with anticipation for creative, hand-decorated floats.

Among the highlights was the crowd-favorite float from Pond View Farm, which once again took home the coveted title of “Best Float,” marking the fourth year in a row that Pond View has received this praise. The float sparkled with handmade artwork created by kids ages 3–15 enrolled in the farm’s pony camp, as well as by other friends and family.

“It’s a slice of Americana,” said Sarah Doyle, the brains behind the farm’s pony camp operation and creative force of the float-building endeavor. “I love the plan, I love the excitement, and I always feel like I should have started earlier.”

Doyle has led the team to a Best Float victory for several years now, and each year comes with a different surprise for the kids. Last year after receiving their prize money, instead of spending it on supplies, Doyle bought a snow cone machine for the campers. The year before, they welcomed a cotton candy machine to celebrate their victory.

Doyle shared her excitement for this year’s project. “It’s such a nice thing, because they’re all different ages, and everybody does their part. Without these guys we would be in the water. They’re amazing; they have so much artistic talent it’s insane,” Doyle said.

Earlier in the week, before construction began, the kids all voted on what the float’s theme would be. After deciding on the iconic Flying Horses Carousel, the kids got to work. Upstairs in the hayloft of the barn, they painted golden rings, ponies, flowers, and carousel signs, as well as riding gear and hay bales.

“I’ve done art my entire life,” said Anushka, 15. “This year I’m in ninth grade, so I took a bunch of art lessons, so I did the ponies.” Anushka and her sister Uma, 13, have been riding at Pond View for the past two years. Last year they brought their pony Luigi to the farm, and fell in love with the family they found there.

“I love the community here at Pond View; it’s really fun,” Anushka added. “Everyone does a little bit, and will help in some sort of way. It’s really fun to work with everyone and get to know everyone better.”

Anushka also recognized Doyle’s significant role in making the float possible. “Sarah’s so generous and kind — she lets us have a lot of creative freedom. She’s not controlling at all, she guides our ideas. So, yeah, she’s amazing.”

Pond View’s miniature pony, Harry Potter, also starred on this year’s float, dressed as one of the flying horses, and wearing red, white, and blue flowers around his neck. “I love throwing out the candy, and it’s really fun with Harry Potter,” Anushka said. “We’re going to put him inside the back of our truck, and it’s always so fun to sit back there with him.”

Uma also appreciates the artistic aspect of the floatmaking process. “I always love painting stuff, and everyone just comes in and joins in,” Uma said. “Hanging out with all of our friends and interacting with the crowd is fun too.”

Before disappearing to the basement to get Popsicles for the hardworking artists, Uma explained that the Pond View team chose to do the carousel themes in an effort to stand out. “Everybody, I feel like, is gonna do ‘Jaws’-themed because, you know, it’s the ‘Jaws’ 50th,” she said.

Uma said that she loves throwing candy to the crowd but noted that some kids throw more than others, “We always run out because there’s always a kid throwing handfuls.”

Thatcher, 8, who was still in his riding gear from the day, was up in the hayloft making rings out of styrofoam pool noodles taped together and painted gold. “I’m gonna eat half of it,” he said, in response to Uma’s fears of running out of candy early.

Outside the barn, at a picnic table converted to an art studio for the afternoon, there were several younger kids decorating horseshoes in glitter, and in turn decorating themselves.

“These are beautiful,” Doyle said to the kids at the sparkly picnic table.“You guys, people are going to go crazy when they see this.”

Leah, who had an exceptionally glittery horseshoe, just turned 6, and is excited for her first year on the float. “Today was my fourth time riding a horse.” Leah said, holding up four fingers with a big smile on her face.

Viv, who was also decorating horseshoes, has been riding for “like 10 years” she said with an exasperated sigh; however, when asked how old she was she held up five sparkling fingers.

Floatmaking is a community effort, Doyle said: “Everybody does what they can, so it’s definitely a community thing. For us, it’s all about everybody being a part of it. There are kids who come who maybe don’t know anything about this farm, and all these kids welcome them into the group. It doesn’t matter if you’re good at art or if you’re not good at art, there’s a part of it that you can do and you can feel important.”

Doyle explained that Pond View kids also stay close even as they grow older. “The bigger kids don’t grow up and move on, they grow up and keep helping,” said Doyle, as she watched Anushka and Uma show Grace, 9, how to bathe her horse correctly after a day of riding. “That’s kinda why I do it,” Doyle said.

On parade day, you could definitely feel the strong sense of togetherness among the children aboard the float. As they pulled out of Edgartown School and began their route, bags of candy were handed out to little hands eager to throw it into the crowd. Children began to chant “Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!” before the bagpipes started to play and the march began.