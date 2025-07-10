Meet the flea

1 of 3

The heat wave didn’t keep Island visitors and residents away from the Chilmark Flea Market on opening day, Wednesday, June 25. A beloved Island tradition now in its 58th year, the market is organized by the Chilmark Church and proudly holds the title of oldest flea market on Martha’s Vineyard.

This open-air market is held twice a week at 142 North Road every Wednesday and Saturday through September 6. It offers a mix of vintage goods, handmade crafts, local food, antiques, imports, and community spirit. Grab a coffee from MV Coffee Company and browse the other local vendors including Bettlebung Farms, Vineyard Sky Bead Design, Katama Candle Co. and more.

Ducking into the shade under vendor tents, shoppers might come across Hatched, a vendor that creates a line of unique items created using upcycling product donations to Chicken Alley Thrift. 100 percent of the proceeds made are donated back to MV Community Services.

Jessica Tartell, director of operations for Chicken Alley, spoke from her booth on opening day. “It’s great to really connect with other people in the community. I’m glad to be here for the first time personally. As a store, as a program, it’s really awesome to have this opportunity,” Tartell said.

Tartell credited Anna Marie D’Addarie, a local sewer, handcrafter, and artist, with the idea for Hatched. “She is a very creative force. She just saw the amount of textiles that were being discarded and she came up with this vision,” Tartell said.

The merchandise collection at the booth included tote bags, towels, and hats made out of upcycled ties. Look for their booth at the market on Wednesdays.

Brooke Ward, creator of Katama Kini’s, is back for her second year selling handmade, sustainable swimwear. All of the fabric is sustainable made out of recycled nylon. “It’s called econo-fiber,” said Ward.” In addition to selling ready-made pieces, she offers custom-made suits to fit any style or size. You’ll find her at the market Wednesdays and Saturdays this summer.

For Phoenix Benson, who has been selling handmade jewelry at the flea for 17 years, the market is more than just a place to do business. “It’s the camaraderie,” she shared. “Seeing old friends … my friend who’s normally next to me both days — we both live on the same Island but we call each other ‘flea friends’ because we only see each other when we’re working.”

Benson used sterling silver and wampum collected from a local quahogger to create her pieces.

Elina Savage is another well-seasoned flea market vendor. She operates Wholistic Elements, a mobile massage and bodywork company. “This is a really wonderful community of artists, artisans,” said Savage. “The people who run it are really great. They make it as enjoyable as possible considering you’re out in the heat.”

At her booth, Savage offers between 5 and 20 minute massages, starting at $10. “What I do is such a one-on-one, private, quiet thing and it’s nice to be able to do it in a public setting, be out in the fresh air and offer a massage to people who may not be able to afford a full treatment,” said Savage.

Helping bring the market to life each week are Flea Market Manager Annette Anthony and new coordinator Sarah Carr, who both stood in the sun waving to cars leaving the field on opening day.

“I’m new to the position so I’m still learning a lot but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Carr. “A lot of people look forward to this every year, they get excited. You see the same faces come, vendors are usually the same but we see a lot of the same people come to shop too.”

Whether you’re searching for antiques, browsing locally made art, or grabbing a cold drink and a snack, the Chilmark Flea Market offers a slice of classic Vineyard summer. Remember that cash is king at the Chilmark Flea, so come prepared.

Shop high quality items at 142 North Rd. every Wed and Sat, through Sat. Sept 6 from 9 am to 2 pm.