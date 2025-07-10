Preservation Trust launches new concert series

1 of 5

The lawn in front of the Grange Hall was scattered with picnic blankets, low-slung beach chairs, and coolers as the sound of a guitar rippled over a crowd gathering for the first night of a new summer concert series.

The Vineyard Preservation Trust, celebrating 50 years of preserving some of the most iconic Vineyard buildings, kicked off The Sound of the Vineyard yesterday, an eight week summer series that will transform the Grange Hall into a lively outdoor music venue every Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. The summer series, produced by Mike Benjamin and the Trust, features some of the Island’s favorite local musicians.

“Its bringing life into these historic buildings in the way they were intended to be,” said Nevette Previd, Executive Director of the Vineyard Preservation Trust, “This had always been a community gathering place, the idea behind this was really Julie’s [Hatt, the Events & Cultivation Director of the Trust] idea and Mike Benjamin’s idea, and free music always brings a crowd!”

The opening for the season on Wednesday night featured performances by Mike Benjamin & Jodie Treloar, followed by Willy Mason & The Alpha Gals. The series is sponsored by Back Door Donuts, Slough Farms, Circuit Arts, and Martinelli Wine.

“What we’ve been trying to do the last couple years is connecting the buildings to the work that we do,” Previd added. “We have 17 properties across the Island and they’re old, and they’re loved, and they get used … how better to celebrate that than to have the community hangout and listen to free music.”

While this year marks the Vineyard Preservation Trust’s 50th anniversary, there’s still a lot to be done. The Grange Hall alone has 44 windows in need of restoration as well as an ADA accessibility ramp that needs to be constructed. The Trust is offering a “Buy a Brick” program, giving donors the chance to have their name placed on a brick in front of the hall.

Hatt envisioned The Sound of the Vineyard as an event welcoming to all, celebrating the community as well as the beauty and history of the Grange Hall.

“In my mind I thought parents could come, kids could run around the playground, we have Alleys right there people can grab food, and come in after the beach for a free community event,” said Hatt. “Co community just kept coming through our head.”

Next week Brad Tucker & Co. will be opening followed by the Phil Darosa Project. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and their own food and drinks, though refreshments are also available for purchase on-site.

Hatt also acknowledged the value of hosting the event in the hub of West Tisbury. “Instead of having to go all the way down to Edgartown or Oak Bluffs to get free live music, why not do it here for all of the people that live up Island,” said Hatt. “And what more to look at this beautiful building.”

Whitney Multari, an Event Proctor, was pleased by the turn out for the first event. “I think it’s so cool that all of these people heard about it however which way they did and were all coming together as a community to listen, to hangout, and it’s so nice to use the Grange Hall. I feel like it doesn’t get used enough,” said Multari.

“Its just nice to have an event scheduled like this in West Tisbury were reaching different parts of the Island and getting different groups of people together,” said Multari.

The Sound of the Vineyard will be at the Grange Hall every Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm starting now through September 3rd. Parking available in the back lot. For more information, or for anyone interested in becoming a food vendor, reach out to Julie Hatt at julie@mvpreservation.org.