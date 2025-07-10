Trump bill could increase energy costs, stymies renewables

Homeowners on the Vineyard will likely face increased energy bills after President Trump’s massive new federal tax and spending bill terminated tax credits for wind and solar projects years earlier than planned, slowing the development of offshore wind, and possibly shrinking the number of solar energy installations, experts said.

Combined with the temporary pause to offshore wind leasing, projects not already in the process toward construction are unlikely to move forward in the next few years, and Island contractors forecast a hit to solar installations as the loss of the federal tax credits for residential solar projects will extend the average payback period from five to seven years, to eight to 10 years.

Trump signed H.R. 1, “One Big Beautiful Bill,” into law on July 4, and it includes the accelerated phase-out of tax credits for wind and solar projects, a policy shift that could have a huge impact on the Island. Trump has said the government forced taxpayers to subsidize these energy sources for too long.

A 30 percent wind and solar project tax credit, which wasn’t supposed to start phasing out until 2032 or expire until 2034, now is only available if construction starts by July 2026, or a project is operational by the end of 2027. Any residential solar projects, which also qualified for a 30 percent credit, that aren’t completed in 2025 are no longer eligible for the tax break; commercial solar projects qualify through 2028.

The new deadlines may prove impossible for offshore wind projects not already under or close to construction, however, as they typically take seven to 10 years to develop.

If the projects haven’t been in process, they’re unlikely to move forward in the near future, Casey Bowers, vice president of government relations and executive director at the Environmental League of Massachusetts, said.

Researchers forecast a decrease in domestic generation capacity, and an increase in electricity prices over the next decade due to the phasing out of the tax credits. Consumers will bear the cost, and the researchers predict households in Massachusetts will see $100 annual increases in energy bills in five years, and $120 in 10 years.

Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan think tank based in San Francisco, estimates a 340-gigawatt loss of electricity generation capacity nationally, and a 1.8-gigawatt decrease in Massachusetts by 2035. “That means that either some of these projects can’t come online because they won’t be able to source their electricity, and also means that the amount of new demand is going to outstrip the amount of new generation, so you’re going to see prices go up,” Dan O’Brien, senior modeling analyst at the think tank, said. Demand will instead be met through existing fossil fuel plants, he said.

Energy Innovation estimates that besides increased energy bills, the bill will cost Massachusetts $8.3 billion in GDP by 2035 as jobs disappear and manufacturing is offshored; the think tank estimates the loss of 6,300 jobs by 2030 in the state.

While state officials under the Healey administration are still uncertain of the range of the impact the bill could have, they believe it’s a step in the wrong direction.

“President Trump’s new law will significantly increase customer energy bills, disrupt critical energy projects needed to meet rising demand, and cost hundreds of thousands of jobs across the nation,” Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “Our administration is working hard to lower energy costs for people and businesses, but President Trump and congressional Republicans are taking us backward.”

Gov. Maura Healey’s office is reviewing the legislation and subsequent executive order made on July 7, in which Trump ordered the Department of Treasury to enforce the phase-out of the tax credits, to understand the full impact, but the Washington, D.C.–based Clean Energy Buyers Association estimate a 6 percent increase in household electricity costs because of the bill.

“For too long, the Federal Government has forced American taxpayers to subsidize expensive and unreliable energy sources like wind and solar. The proliferation of these projects displaces affordable, reliable, dispatchable domestic energy sources, compromises our electric grid, and denigrates the beauty of our Nation’s natural landscape,” the executive order said.

Measures in the bill target a wind industry that faced major challenges even prior to the Trump megabill, and there are concerns for the goals of Eastern seaboard states, including Massachusetts, which planned for major energy projects to come online, to become 100 percent renewable in the next few decades. (The Island hopes to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.)

“It’s alarming and disturbing,” Elizabeth Wilson, professor of environmental studies at Dartmouth, said.

Wilson said the weakened federal support for offshore wind projects adds volatility to the energy industry, and is likely to hamper fresh investments in offshore wind projects: “You can’t turn the tap on and off a billion-dollar project.”

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that this bill is going to slow down the deployment of offshore wind,” said Richard Andre, president and director of Vineyard Power, a nonprofit advocacy group that supports renewable energy.

Vineyard Wind 1, which The Times reported over a month ago only has four of 62 planned turbines in operation after three years of construction, is just starting to send power to the grid, Andre said. It likely won’t be directly affected by the bill, as it’s already under construction.

Vineyard Offshore, a private company, develops energy projects with investment from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, a fund management company based in Denmark. Vineyard Offshore has five offshore wind projects besides Vineyard Wind 1, some of which still need federal permitting. The company declined comment for this article.

Projects by developer Ørsted, headquartered in Denmark, don’t seem to be impacted by the new federal bill. Revolution Wind, which will serve Rhode Island and Connecticut, remains on track for completion in 2026, and Sunrise Wind, which will serve New York, is on schedule to finish in 2027, Meaghan Wims, who does media relations for Ørsted, told The Times in an email.

The Block Island Wind Farm, which was constructed in 2016, is also an Ørsted project, and continues operations near Block Island, southwest of Martha’s Vineyard. South Fork Wind Farm, another Ørsted wind project, is also already in operation, and won’t be impacted by measures in the legislation.

But other projects, like Avangrid’s New England Wind 1 and 2 (20 miles from Martha’s Vineyard), SouthCoast Wind, planned for 30 miles from the Island by Ocean Winds, and BP’s Beacon Wind (also south of the Island), must start construction within the year or be operational by the end of 2027 to qualify for the tax credit. Avangrid declined to comment.

“The fact that it’s now law means there’s certainty,” Andre, with Vineyard Power, said. “The law says if you begin, if you’re fully permitted, and you begin construction by a certain date, or it’s operational by a certain date, the project should be able to proceed, so there’s certainty there.”

Still, he doesn’t doubt that this bill is going to slow down the deployment of offshore wind, and with that, the need for society to address the climate crisis, especially as scientists warn of unprecedented global temperature rise.

The new bill isn’t as dire for solar projects, especially residential ones that are often “a kitchen-table decision” for individual homeowners, Andre said.

“It’s definitely a setback. There’s going to be a dislocation, and solar installations are going to most likely decline for a period,” he said. But he also thinks they’ll bounce back because solar is the best way that a homeowner can get energy independence and be less dependent on utility companies such as Eversource, he said.

Rob Meyers, director of energy technology and co-owner of South Mountain Co. an architecture, engineering, and solar company based in West Tisbury, also predicts a dip in demand for solar installations. But he argued that solar energy remains a good investment even without the residential credit.

“I predict that the federal tax credits will be forgotten very quickly as the cost of electricity goes up,” he said.

This is just another version of what seems to happen every year in the solar industry, he said. “There’s a rush toward year-end to get systems installed so they get the tax credit for that year. Of course, the consequences of missing it are greater this year.”

Solar energy is a fixed cost, so consumers pay a lump sum for electricity up front, whether that’s through a loan or a direct purchase, which fixes a portion of the electrical costs.

“People will have to pay, but those who choose to invest in solar now will pay less, and then they’ll pay considerably less as the rates increase,” Meyers said.

South Mountain Co. has installed about half of the 1,600 solar systems on the Island, Meyers said.

“I imagine there will be a short-term dip in demand as people feel as though they’ve lost that credit,” Meyers said. “That credit is a big reason to go solar. It’s enabled the growth of solar on the Island, but again, I think over time, that will fade and be replaced with the sticker shock of increased electricity prices.”