Real estate magazine reports Les Wexler as Blue Heron buyer

An Ohio business mogul and billionaire, and former Jeffrey Epstein associate, is reportedly the buyer behind the Island’s record-breaking $37 million residential sale of Blue Heron Farm, a Chilmark property the Obama family vacationed to.

The Real Deal, a magazine focused on real estate news, first reported that a trust tied to the family of Les Wexner, the founder of L Brands which once included Victoria’s Secret, had purchased the Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark.

The magazine does not state how it confirmed that Wexner is the new owner of the nearly 30-acre property, but it highlights that Ohio-based Matthew Zeiger was named as the trustee in the property deed. According to The Real Deal, “Zeiger is based in New Albany, Ohio, a town Wexner lives in and is largely credited with developing.” New Albany is also where companies and organizations tied to the Wexner family, like the Wexner Foundation, are located.

Zeiger was not immediately available for comment. The properties were listed by brokers MGS Group and Corcoran Property Advisors. Agents Maggie Gold Seelig of MGS Group and Brian Dougherty of Corcoran Property Advisors were also not immediately available for comment.

Zeiger replaced S. Fain Hackney, an Island attorney, as trustee for the Blue Heron Farm property.

In property records at the Dukes County Registry of Deeds, the sale was recorded on July 10 as a conveyance to a trust. The four properties on Cobbs Hill Road were “granted” to the new trust, called the Blue Heron Farm Nominee Trust. The nominee trust was also created and recorded on July 10 and signed by Hackney. When previously reached by the MV Times, Hackney said that he could not comment as to who the beneficiaries are under the trust that purchased the property. This type of transaction is established to prevent the general public from knowing who the buyer is, which is allowed under Massachusetts property laws.

Wexner has had massive entrepreneurial success over the decades and has been a major force in the socioeconomic development of Ohio through real estate development and philanthropy.

The Ohio businessman also fell under public scrutiny for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier who was accused of running a child sex ring. Epstein formerly worked as Wexner’s financial advisor. Wexner has said he cut ties with Epstein in 2007 after allegations of abusing underage girls came to light the previous year. There have been allegations that Wexner was aware of Epstein’s abuses against young women; Wexner has strongly denied them.