Steamship working to mitigate terminal congestion

Amid the clamor for improved pedestrian safety and complaints of traffic congestion around the Steamship Authority’s Woods Hole terminal, ferry officials say additional safety measures have been implemented. But some board members said the ferry line needs to improve communication, worried that the ferry line’s credibility is being undermined.

The ongoing terminal construction is part of a terminal reconstruction process that is over a decade in the works with the expectation that most of the work will be wrapped up by next spring. In the past months, there have been reports of weekend traffic congestion backing into Woods Hole Road with space limitations from the ongoing construction and general confusion in the terminal.

Among the recent changes, the Steamship has repainted walking areas through the construction zone and installed signs to guide passengers. Golf carts have also been utilized to help passengers with mobility issues. Additional personnel have been added to provide travelers direction.

Also, during a Steamship Authority board meeting on Tuesday, general manager Robert Davis and shoreside operations director Alison Fletcher also noted that they have created a new designated drop-off area, limited the number of non-Steamship buses, and have separated bike lanes from cars on its property.

There’s also a noticeable increased police presence at the terminal. Sean Driscoll, Steamship Authority communications director said while the ferry line hires its own police detail for the terminal, the Falmouth Police Department is also providing details on town streets paid through the town’s embarkation fees. (Revenue is generated for the fund through ferry trips. The town’s embarkation fund policy states the funding is meant to mitigate the “impacts of ferry service to the Town’s infrastructure and ability to protect public safety.)”

Woods Hole residents have complained about the design of the new terminal for years and the snarled traffic has exacerbated some people’s views on the project.

Meanwhile, the project is also budgeted higher than initially anticipated. The board approved a $32 million contract with Holliston-based contractor Colantionio in 2024 with a 10 percent contingency, which brings the total budget up to about $38 million. But numbers presented by the ferry line officials Tuesday show that while the project is now estimated to cost a little over $36 million, they’ve budgeted for $39.16 million.

Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard board representative, said the current congestion seems to align with what the area sees annually during the summer months, especially with some travelers attempting to board earlier boats or circle around Woods Hole with their cars. Additionally, Malkin said while he’s pleased with increased communication to travelers — something he said was vital because of the ongoing construction — some people don’t check the messaging frequently.

“People are creatures of habit. They’ve been using the Steamship Authority for years and years and years. Many of these folks haven’t looked at the website. Many of these folks do what they’ve always done,” Malkin said, referring to Islanders he spoke with about the ferry line overall. “But the fact that there’s construction site work underway creates more and more need for better communication to the public and a better response from the public, if that is at all possible.”

Peter Jeffrey, Falmouth board representative, said some people have been puzzled that the construction underway included tasks like roofwork when the ferry line had said construction would be limited to interior work during the tourism season.

Robert Davis and Lian Davis, an architect from BIA Studio, the firm behind the reconstruction design, both explained that the interior work was referring to construction that would be done inside of the workzone footprint; no construction would go beyond a fence that’s been installed around the ongoing work.

Jeffrey underscored that most people assumed internal construction referred to plumbing or electrical work, not just being within a construction-site footprint.

“I think there’s a great amount of confusion and it undermines our credibility with the public,” Jeffrey said.

Malkin also highlighted that there wasn’t supposed to be heavy equipment during the summer.

“Every time I see a crane or something that’s moving around in that area, it makes the message muddled,” he said.

Davis also presented an overview of the project timeline and the changes that the design had undergone over time. He said “substantial completion” of the project is expected to be done in May of 2026, although there will be some work left like dealing with the current terminal building.