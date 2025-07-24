1 of 5

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, the Martha’s Vineyard Black Book Festival (MVBBF) returns to the Island Inn in Oak Bluffs, bringing with it not just books, but a movement. From 1 pm – 7 pm, the second annual celebration of Black literary excellence will gather authors, readers, and visionaries under one banner: “Lifting Black Voices of Wisdom, Inspiration, and Perseverance.

Founded by Traci Wilkes Smith, a senior vice president at CSE talent agency, the festival began as a dream to amplify the voices of Black authors and cultivate a literary space as vibrant and storied as the Island that hosts it. The inaugural 2024 event debuted with resounding support, featuring acclaimed writers like Fawn Weaver and Areva Martin. Now in its second year, the festival builds on that momentum with even greater purpose.

On Martha’s Vineyard, long cherished as a haven for Black intellectuals and artists, summer tradition, and multigenerational storytelling, MVBBF continues to rise as a new cornerstone of the Island’s seasonal landscape.

This year’s theme, “Lifting Black Voices of Wisdom, Inspiration, and Perseverance,” resonates deeply in an era when storytelling is more than artistic expression — it’s advocacy, healing, and truth-telling. Through fiction, nonfiction, memoir, children’s books, and young adult literature, the festival champions stories that reflect the breadth of the Black experience and the brilliance within it.

Festival attendees can look forward to a vibrant lineup of programming that reflects the richness of Black literary voices. Throughout the day, engaging author panels and intimate chats will feature prominent Black authors across a variety of genres. Notable participants in the 2025 lineup include Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, who will discuss her powerful memoir, Lovely One; Dr. Uché Blackstock, physician and author of Legacy, exploring urgent issues in health equity; Alencia Johnson, activist and media strategist, presenting her book Flip the Tables; former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr., author of Teacher by Teacher; and political organizer John Conyers III, sharing insights from his memoir, My Father’s House.

Guests will also have the opportunity to get books signed and browse onsite offerings from the beloved Bunch of Grapes Bookstore, with each purchase including a commemorative MVBBF tote bag. To round out the experience, complimentary appetizers and refreshments will be served, fostering a warm, welcoming atmosphere perfect for connection, reflection, and community conversation.

The MVBBF is more than a gathering — it’s a sanctuary for thought, creativity, and community. It’s where generations meet through literature, where representation becomes reality, and where resilience is honored through every spoken word and signed book.

Tickets are now available via Eventbrite, with pricing tiers ranging from early-bird specials to donation-based entry, ensuring access for all who wish to experience the power of Black literature. In a world hungry for both truth and hope, the Martha’s Vineyard Black Book Festival feeds both. It doesn’t just lift voices, it elevates a collective legacy.

Visit mvbbf.com or Eventbrite for more details and registration.