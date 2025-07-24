Heard on Main Street: Ever start organizing, and two hours later you are looking at a real mess?

The Lagoon Pond Association invites you to “Light Up the Lagoon” by illuminating beaches, docks, and boats around the Lagoon on Saturday, July 26, at 9 pm. This includes a Parade of Boats between the bridge and the head of the Lagoon. If you want to join the parade, call 508-335-2564.

“Chilmark,” the story of the deaf community, opened this week at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7 pm, until August 16. Tickets at the box office.

The M.V. Playhouse also offers Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” with magic and music, live outdoors at the Tisbury Amphitheater, Wednesday to Saturday at 6 pm, until August 9. Starring Victor Talmadge, Anna Yukevich, Paul Padua, Haley Hewson, Valerie Whiteneck, Ralph Bologna, Sadie Moore, and Diego Benavente. Tickets at the box office or on the day of the show.

The Fabulists perform weekly theater for children on Saturday mornings through July and August, at 10 am at the Tisbury Amphitheater at the Tashmoo Overlook. Perfect for the entire family, with adult actors performing fun new scripts with audience participation. The next show is this Saturday, July 26, at 10 am.

Osprey are known for rebounding after the banning of DDT, but the osprey are now notably missing from the area around the Chesapeake Bay. Those birds are failing to successfully fledge enough chicks; the babies are not surviving all around the bay. It may simply be that there are not enough menhaden, a small fish critical to the fledglings’ diet. Is that also happening on our Island?

I enjoyed reading “The Resistance Bakery” by Siobhan Carham, an enticing story of WWII as the Germans are occupying Paris. It includes an almost perfect presentation of any young girl in her early teens.

Don’t forget to celebrate Della Hardman Day this Saturday, under a tent in Ocean Park.

Take advantage of the Vineyard Haven library coupons for free or reduced summer passes, including to the M.V. Museum and museums in Boston. Get one-day free parking and admission for Long Point Wildlife Refuge, or Wasque on Chappaquiddick. The library has one pass for each property for each day of the week. Passes may be checked out for three days, and must be returned to the library.

For visits to other Trustees properties statewide, the library also has coupons for free or reduced admission that can be used anytime. For more information about these passes, as well as museum passes sponsored by the Friends of the Library, visit vhlibrary.org/passes.shtml.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Tom Colligan. Saturday belongs to Rory Mayhew, Michael Bulkin, and Pam Cassel. Michael Cobban will party on Sunday. Warm wishes for a very happy birthday go to Miki Badnek and Greg Orcutt on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.