Homeless service group troubled by 988 shutdown

To the Editor:

Recently reported by NPR: “The nation’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988, shuttered its specialized services for LGBT youth this week. The move came a day after the Lifeline marked three years since its launch. During this period, it has fielded more than 16 million calls, texts, and chats. Nearly 10 percent of those contacts have been from gay and transgender young people, according to government data.”

At Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, we are frequently contacted by 18-plus young adults facing family violence and being put out of housing due to their sexual orientation. We, like all homeless and youth services organizations, will continue our work. If you are in crisis and without a safe place to sleep, please call us anytime at 774-563-3687. We are here for you.

Mike Bellissimo, interim executive director

Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard