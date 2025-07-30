Charles Anthony Morano (“Charlie”) peacefully passed away on July 20, 2025, in Edgartown surrounded by his children, after courageously contending with cancer.

Charlie was born in New York City on Nov. 17, 1949, to the very Italian Angelo “(Chas”) Antonio Morano and Carmella (“Millie”) Theodora Villani Morano.

Charlie grew up in Nepera Park in Yonkers, N.Y., where he played football, Little League and even did Golden Gloves boxing. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan from a young age, and loved to go to games with his family. He graduated from Fordham Prep in the Bronx, where he was on the tennis team and in the German choir. In 1967, he attended Boston College, where he graduated with a B.A. in political science. After college, he lived in his parents’ basement in Ardsley, N.Y., and worked for an elevator company, saving $2,200. With that, he traveled for six months on Pan Am, staying in hostels across L.A., Hawaii, American and Western Samoa, the South Pacific islands, New Zealand, and Australia. When he returned, he enrolled at New England School of Law, and graduated in 1976.

He began his legal career as a student intern at the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office on August 1, 1976, and remained there until 1988, finishing as a special assistant district attorney. That same year, he opened the Law Offices of Charles A. Morano in downtown Edgartown, where he primarily worked in criminal defense. Robb Moriarty said, “Charlie had an uncanny ability to get to the heart of the issue in each and every case he handled. He was a passionate advocate for his clients, and did not relent in his pursuit of justice for them. He helped thousands of people on Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Cape Cod.”

Charlie was a dedicated, selfless and loving father to his children, Charlie and Mary. Charlie was also a devoted husband to Mebbit Burrell Morano of Martha’s Vineyard, who passed away from cancer in 2007.

He had a quick wit, a love of tropical style, a 57-year-old mustache, and a deep sense of humor and fun. Charlie was unique and creative, and anyone who spent time with him quickly knew that he was one of a kind. He was a community member who generously helped many, and had a gift for bringing people together. His happiest moments were spent with his children, whether it was as a Little League coach, volunteering for their sailing events (even without sea legs), traveling with them to places like South Africa, Kauai, Costa Rica, and the Azores, playing (and beating them at) gin rummy, clamming on South Beach, watching the Yankees, making (and eating) his famous Caesar salad, birdwatching, and sailing on Free Range.

A writer, he spent the last 10 years of his life working on his book, “Island Justice,” which he finished shortly before passing. He loved living on Martha’s Vineyard. He also enjoyed spending time in Brewster at a cottage called the Slough, a.k.a. the “Elvis Grotto,” and consistently stirred up fun at Josiah’s Bay Beach on Tortola. The Moranos — Charlie and his two children, the three amigos — were a close-knit trio who spent time together whenever they could.

He is survived by his son, Charles Hunter Morano (28), the waterfront director at the Edgartown Yacht Club, and his daughter, Mary Rose Morano (26), a marketing specialist on Martha’s Vineyard, working with Island businesses like Gannon & Benjamin, Edgartown Yacht Club, and Island Grown Initiative. He is also survived by his sister, Christine Morano Magee, and her husband Christopher Magee, of Potomac, Md., and the entire Magee family.

The burial will be private, and a celebration of his life will be held on Sept. 13 from 3 to 6 pm at the P.A. Club. Contributions to support Charlie’s end-of-life expenses may be sent to the Charles A. Morano Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1509, Edgartown, MA 02539.