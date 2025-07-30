‘Eyes to See and Ears to Hear,’ Margot Datz’s annual show

1 of 2

Fantasy and realism entwine in Margot Datz’s paintings for her annual show at the Grange Hall on August 2. For one night only, her “Eyes to See and Ears to Hear” show focuses on the enchantment all around us.

“Not all enchantments are made of happy pixie dust,” explains Datz. ”Enchantments are spells, aimed at altering our surroundings and perceptions. In a sense, we are all under one kind of spell or another. I just try to highlight some of them, as if we live in a magical kingdom. It brings out the curious child in us. And it is good to be curious.”

Datz accompanies her paintings with brief writings, explaining each work from her creative perspective. As muralist and public artist, Datz is well known for such public works as the Old Whaling Church, the M.V. Hospital, both Steamship terminals, the Edgartown, Chilmark, and Oak Bluffs children’s libraries, the YMCA, and the Flying Horses.

Margot Datz’s show of original works and limited-edition prints is open to all, at the Grange Hall on Saturday, August 2, from 4 to 8 pm.