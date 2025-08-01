Amid Medicaid cuts, treasurer pledges to safeguard residents

To the Editor:

As we commemorate the 60th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, two cornerstones of our nation’s public health system, on July 30, we should be celebrating progress. Instead, Massachusetts is preparing for the fallout of severe federal funding cuts.

Nearly 2 million residents depend on MassHealth for essential care. These new federal changes put that lifeline in jeopardy, potentially stripping coverage from up to 300,000 people, many of them children, seniors, and working families. Our state could lose as much as $3.5 billion in annual federal support, forcing us into difficult decisions just to maintain basic coverage.

As state treasurer, I understand the challenge of balancing a budget while investing in education, long-term growth, and public health. But now we are being asked to offset a federal retreat, just as people who need it the least are benefiting from even more tax breaks. That is not fiscal prudence; it is policy-driven cruelty.

This is not just a healthcare crisis, it is a moral and economic one. If we fail to act, the burden will shift to emergency rooms, community health centers, and families who are already stretched thin.

Massachusetts has long been a national leader in protecting access to care. We will continue to do everything we can to safeguard our residents, but we should not be forced to do it alone.

Deborah B. Goldberg, treasurer and receiver general

Commonwealth of Massachusetts