Nancy Aronie

NANCY SLONIM ARONIE is the author of “Writing from the Heart: Finding the Power of your Inner Voice” (Hyperion). She has been a commentator for National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and was a visiting writer at Trinity College in Hartford, Ct. Aronie wrote a monthly column in McCall’s magazine, was the recipient of the Eye of the Beholder Artist-in-Residence Award at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, and was recognized for excellence in teaching for all three years she taught with Robert Coles at Harvard University. Aronie is the founder of The Chilmark Writing Workshop on Martha’s Vineyard and teaches “Jumpstart your Memoir; Write it from the Heart” at Esalen, Kripalu, Omega Institute, Open Center in NYC, and Blue Spirit in Costa Rica. Her column, Writing From The Heart, appears biweekly in The Martha’s Vineyard Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but gorgeously yours) Life Story,” was published by New World Library in 2022 Her upcoming book, “The Seven Secrets of Writing the Perfect Personal Essay; Crafting the Story only YOU can Write” (New World Library) will be published in October 2024. chilmarkwritingworkshop.com