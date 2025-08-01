Welcome to the Grapevine

The abundance of wild grapevines that once overtook this Island was how Martha’s Vineyard got its name. Now the Island is celebrated not only for its rugged beauty, but also for the fruitful ideas and the robust events that form our own unique terroir. That is a word and a concept deeply engrained in French food and wine culture.“Terroir” directly translates to “soil” but more so refers to the idea that the specific combination of natural and human factors in a particular location contribute to the unique flavor and character of what is produced there. This concept represents exactly what this newsletter will encapsulate: the flavors of our island, the roots of who we are, and the ways we come together.

From early powwows of the native Wampanoag tribe to the hosting of pivotal discussions through the civil rights movement, to the sailing regattas and the fishing derby, from family reunions in Oak Bluffs to sunset clambakes in Menemsha, the Island has always had a way of pulling people together in community. And August is the marquee month for events, with the much-anticipated Agricultural Fair, the MV African American Film Festival, Grand Illumination Night, Islanders Write, and many many more.

In fact, the Martha’s Vineyard Times was itself the product of people coming together: five local businessmen who gathered in 1984 and founded a new approach to Vineyard journalism. The Times was a sort of continuation of The Grapevine – a weekly tabloid edited (and often written) by the late Gerald Kelly. Kelly, who was well known for his incredible depth of writing and fundamental belief in the importance of local journalism, went on to write for the MV Times. He continued telling the stories of the Vineyard, often challenging local journalistic norms, a tradition the Times carries to this day.

Now we fast forward to the present day Martha’s Vineyard Landscape: still wild and beautiful, and still finding unique ways to weave people together. So in celebration of who we are, how we gather, and where it all began, The MV Times is reviving The Grapevine. The forces behind this corner of local journalism have long preserved the stories of every branch of our community; like vines twisting us together in different bunches, from the roots of the year-rounders to the fruits of the seasonal visitors. Each month, this newsletter will chronicle our local events and provide a comprehensive guide of happenings to come. From the historic and largescale traditions such as Grand Illumination Night and the Oak Bluffs Fireworks, to the lesser known porch concerts and roundtable discussions, we will cover and commemorate gatherings of all kinds. We will also spotlight local vendors working in hospitality, to celebrate the people who create an enormous industry in a relatively small place. And like any good get together should have, there will be a culinary component as well, a piquant section dedicated to restaurants, recipes, and all things nosh.

The preservation and diversification of local journalism continues to be the driving force of the Martha’s Vineyard Times. This revival of the Grapevine will pay homage to current events, celebrations, and culture, while also honoring the historical components of who we are and how we came to be. Because after all, the Grapevine is a perfect metaphor for that thing which grows out of the soil of this Island: our terroir. The Grapevine is what grows and twists its way forward toward the light, always weaving us together.

So welcome to the Grapevine. We hope you’ll join this newsletter and be part of our community.

Jenna Sylvia is an Island native with a deep love and appreciation for the place she now calls home again. Sylvia grew up working in restaurants and events on Martha’s Vineyard. She then studied journalism at Keene State College in New Hampshire and went on to work in hospitality and events in Boston, before moving back to the Vineyard to work at the Martha’s Vineyard Times. She went on to found an event production company serving the Massachusetts Cape and Islanders – Coastal Coordination & Power. She believes in the beauty of bringing people together, but also the fundamental importance of local journalism. She works to publish this newsletter in an effort to celebrate the Vineyard hospitality industry that is so close to her heart, but also in tandem with the Martha’s Vineyard Times membership model roll out. The Times is working to build a community to keep diversity in local journalism alive, because the best things happen when we come together.