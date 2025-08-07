Andrew Sue Wing live in concert

The West Tisbury library will host a concert featuring Boston-based musician Andrew Sue Wing. Sue Wing is a 17-year-old R and B singer-songwriter and guitarist originally from Boston. With a strong baritone voice and a unique style of rhythm and lead guitar, he’s able to belt out soaring choruses and deliver soulful ballads. He has performed more than 100 live shows since he was 13 years old, scored Cassie Crowe’s “‘Mid’ Life,” a feature-length film, and released his debut EP, “Seventeen.” Free and open to the public. Saturday, August 16, at 3 pm. For more information about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.