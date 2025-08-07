Celebrating MVRHS Grads: Kristen Araujo

“I have good memories of MVRHS, especially of many of the teachers. Field hockey was a

motivator for getting good grades, and I loved being part of a team.” After being bullied in elementary school, she became sort of a protector of the underdog: “If another student was being bullied, I would make it my role to help.”

That truly sums up Kristen (Tidmarsh) Araujo, whom I taught at the high school. She was a joy to have in class, even though she often enjoyed chatting with friends during those classes. Thankfully, that turned out to be a quality skill for a budding hairdresser.

From the time she was in sixth grade, Araujo was doing her friends’ hair. She was good at it, a natural. She knew that that was what she wanted to do: hair. Blaine Hair School came to MVRHS to talk about its program, and Kristen was so excited; however, all her pals were talking college.

She would go to Cape Cod Community College (four C’s) where she took many courses including philosophy, communications, and writing. She loved to learn, but college was too abstract. She knew that she wanted to work with hair, and after a semester, that is exactly what she did. From that experience, she feels strongly about normalizing trades as an important option, in addition to college, out of high school. “Trades are too often overlooked or underappreciated,” she said.

After completing Blaine’s program, commuting between Hyannis and Martha’s Vineyard, she lived off-Island and worked at Pro Cuts for a year to build up her skill and speed before bringing her craft back to the Vineyard. During this time, she and Jay Araujo had the first of two sons.

Judy Drake Kent, who ran Hair Solutions, recruited Kristen to come work with her. Judy was her mentor for 11 years until she retired and closed Hair Solutions. Kristen opened her own quaint “at home” salon, “Shear Inspirations” in 2006, in order to be available to her young children. In 2010, she expanded her salon and spa to downtown Edgartown for 13 years, where she worked with other Island professionals and mentored many high school and Charter School students. Most went onto have successful careers of their own.

After more than 30 years in the industry, Araujo still works “behind the chair,” as stylists say, at her home studio, limiting her work to her longtime clients: “Downsizing my salon has allowed me to focus on health, family, and my first grandchild. We are a community, a tribe, and our careers are only part of the equation. I have thoroughly loved every chapter my career has offered, and I’m excited at what’s to come.”

When we wrapped up our interview session, knowing that her creativity never ends, I asked Araujo what new ideas were brewing. “Hmm, well, while I love being behind the chair, I’m also looking at organically grown gardens, removing toxins from our daily products. Maybe an organic haircare line could be in my future?”

Thank you, Kristen, for still being enthusiastic about life, and so responsible about how you live that life. And thank you for being one of the kindest people I have ever known. Can’t wait to see your next chapter!



Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. She lives in Oak Bluffs. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net.