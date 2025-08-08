A courageous editorial

To the Editor

Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s July 31, op-ed in The MV Times, “Gaza is starving, and we must stop this,” is the most courageous and profound Times editorial we have read since moving to the Vineyard some 35 years ago. Her plea for citizens of the world to unite and exercise a moral responsibility which transcends partisan politics and religious traditions offers a glimmer of hope for the starving children of Gaza.

Rabbi Broitman pierces through the fog of perplexing rhetoric on all sides of this manmade catastrophe to remind us of our deeply rooted responsibility to love one another, and remember, “There but for the grace of God go I.”

Joyce and Steve Maxner

West Tisbury