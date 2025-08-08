In celebration of the working waterfront

1 of 9

Kids hopped carefree from fishing boat to fishing boat as the sun started to set, live music from the Dock Dance Band crescendoed over the crowd, and folding tables were set up for competition on Dutcher Dock.

The 8th annual Meet the Fleet, hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Fishermen’s Trust at the Menemsha docks in Chilmark, was well attended by visitors and Islanders alike.

“It always feels good,” said Shelley Edmundson, executive director of the preservation trust. “Every year, you feel like we’ve taken over Menemsha, and it’s gone back to more relaxed days where everyone can just hang out.”

The event is a way for the community to get to know the people behind Island seafood as well as all the different, sometimes dangerous, parts of the working waterfront.

“It really brings the community together and [helps] spread awareness of where our seafood comes from,” Greg Clark, an Islander who’s worked for the trust for years, said shoeless.

In Menemsha on Thursday, it was the first Meet the Fleet for Lasha Sharadze, who cooks, cuts, and shucks at Larsen’s Fish Market. Sharadze, an intermediary between boats and the seafood distributor, is an exchange student from the country Georgia who is on Island for his first summer. When asked what he looked forward to Thursday, he said, “Is it illegal to say crab racing?”

Among other activities available to the hundreds of people at the docks, such as fish-filleting demonstrations, fish printing, and vessel tours, over 100 green crabs were donated by the Wampanoag Environmental Laboratory to race. Green crabs are an invasive species that destroy shellfish and marine habitats. Island towns, and some fishermen, have harvested the invasives as part of predator control methods. Recently, 18-year-old Island commercial fisherman Tegan Gale started a green crab fishery through the preservation trust.

For the crab race, kids dragged bait on a string in front of the critters through a wooden racetrack above the dock.

The crowd favorite is undoubtedly the scallop shucking competition, which was open for a new champion. Noticeably absent this year was reigning two-time winner Otto Osmers — known in many circles as “Otto-matic” or “Otto-zone” for his shucking skills.

The shucking competition as well the net-mending competition — won by Ian Andres of the Martha Rose — was emceed by friend of the trust, Matt Merry. (“God, I hope you don’t run out of line. Did anyone measure these holes?,” Merry said in the middle of the net-mending race.)

“Paris has the Olympics, Menemsha has scallop shucking,” Merry famously announced last year. This year, he noted good camaraderie between shuckers after Jeff Murray, New Bedford fishermen, won by a long-shot. “I don’t know if you’d see that at the Olympics,” he said.

Murray was evidently a pro, sometimes he didn’t even need to look at the scallop in his hand to make a clean shuck. He also showed off his day’s haul of 500 pounds of sea bass and 1,500 pounds of scup, as much as he’s allowed, from his boat, Never Enough, to anyone who asked. He often sells to the Martha’s Vineyard Seafood Collaborative, the wholesale arm of the preservation trust. He said he sold 4,000 pounds that week to the collaborative.

This year, Edmundson said, they had some new fishermen come from other harbors. The “camaraderie of other harbors,” she said, allows fishermen to show off different skill sets and tell different stories.

The event can also showcase the difficulties that come with making a living on the water.

“It’s more and more complicated to make a living from the sea,” she said.

Part of the event included boat tours of the environmental police vessels, which keep fishermen safe and uphold fishing regulations, as well as the Coast Guard fleet.

“As an Island, fishing has been part of our culture for so long,” Edmundson said, referring to the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). “Sustaining ourselves from the sea is part of our livelihood.”

The event raises money for the preservation trust after expenses through sponsors, merchandise sales, and donations.