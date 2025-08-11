It is with a heavy heart that we must tell you that our brother, Donald Beaton, passed away on August 3, 2025, after a short illness.

He was born on May 22, 1950, to the late Eleanor and Colin Beaton of Bridgewater. As a teenager, Donald spent time on Martha’s Vineyard with his family, where he fell in love with the Island. He joined Vista at 18, and then returned to the Vineyard to work for Everett Poole and then Louis Larsen, and left for only a short while to manage a bookstore in Hyannis.

He made many good friends, and worked in many professions. He did carpentry, painting, house inspections for insurance companies, worked at the Outermost Inn, and lived out his later years in Chilmark, where he crafted fine wood articles that he generously gave to friends and neighbors who appreciated his work. Martha’s Vineyard was his happy place.

He leaves three siblings, Karen Beaton Porter of South Easton, Kevin Beaton of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sarah Watkins of Flagstaff, Ariz. Three nieces, Jessica Almeida of Taunton, Jennifer Handler of Manhattan, and Ashleigh Armand of Flagstaff, also survive him. He was preceded in death by Jean Leavitt of Blue Diamond, Nev.