Last week the temperature dipped into the low 40s, and perhaps the low temperatures helped those racing up and down the hills of Middle Road. Jack Fetters of Vineyard Haven, Jack Lionette of Chilmark, and Michael Schroeder of Hopkinton finished one, two, and three, followed closely by Lily Tuck from Sunderland, Ont. I think Lily set a new record for women. Marion Johnson of Weston, and Megan Cerullo of NYC finished in second and third in the women’s division. The website isn’t sorting results by age. Congratulations to all 753 women and 703 men who finished the race.

Join Virginia Stone for the opening reception for her exhibit of portraits celebrating the love of reading, at the Edgartown library, Saturday, August 16, from 3 to 4 pm. All ages are welcome, and cookies and juice will be served.

Saturday, August 16, Ruel Gallery in Menemsha is hosting a portrait party from 4 to 7 pm. Several photographers will be there to shoot portraits of folks next to the portraits. It will be a delight to see and remember.

We are noting new acts of kindness. Last week we were touched by those who lifted the rope to help folks walk more directly from where they parked into the West Tisbury Farmers Market.

Thursday night, Mrs. Biskus is scheduled to play at the Cliffs in Aqinnah.

I want to shout-out congratulations to Chris Charles Scott for winning best documentary for “A Portrait of a Postman” at the MVAAFF. It is a masterpiece.

A wonderful team of folks who are generous with their time and wisdom gather Tuesday afternoon to prepare lobster rolls, cookies, and brownies. They go on sale at the Chilmark Church from 4:30 to 6 pm, sometimes closing earlier if they sell out.

The Chilmark Flea Market continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Native Earth Teaching Farm offers yoga with baby goats. You can register at the website, nativeearthteachingfarmmv.org/classes.

Check out North Tabor Farm’s Monday night preorder pizzas: bit.ly/NTF_MondayPizzas.

Sig Van Raan submits this August 9 softball report: “Nothing of intrigue to report other than another gorgeous Sunday morning of softball with the usual spectacular plays balanced by bonehead Little League triples. Both games were high-scoring, as Hans’ team prevailed over Joel’s team by a field goal

(17-14) in Game 1. Of note: Five of the players on the field are in their 80s. Most of the other players range from 14 to mid-60s. Hans, our pitcher, is 89, and still playing like a 40-year-old.”

We will be busy preparing for the fair, and hope to see you there.

I want to thank Connie Williams for sharing the wise words her mother quoted from a poem by Edgar Albert Guest: “I have to live with myself and so /I want to be fit for myself to know.”

May we find joy along with the responsibilities that come in August.