Another week of cool mornings and nights. Daytime temperatures have been comfortable. The week ahead may bring a return of the more typical hazy, hot, and humid summer weather, but for now, just enjoy what we have.

Enjoy, too, the changing views. White-flowered mallows look like a lacy collar around the marsh that was Parsonage Pond. The marsh grasses are growing in the Mill Pond, making interesting shapes as it grows in toward Edgartown Road.

Maureen Fischer and I treated ourselves to lunch last week at Farm Neck, where we ran into Susan Wasserman, friend, and treasurer of the Friends of the West Tisbury Library. I asked about the book sale, the big event. By the time I got home, Susan had sent me the following: “2025 book sale more than $34,500. Best year ever. Such great library support! Worth the month of heat and humidity — 50 volunteers — and all those generous donations.”

West Tisbury is devoted to our library, and the Friends are true friends and supporters. Their hard work makes the book sale the event of the summer. The Summer Reading Program, special craft projects, continued training for the staff, programs that fill the Community Room to overflowing, off-Island museum passes, books, and DVDs, in addition to what is funded by our tax dollars, and holiday parties, are some of the “extras” the Friends provide every year.

If you are interested in joining, volunteering, or donating, here is the address: Friends of the West Tisbury Library, Box 905, West Tisbury, MA 02575.

The Howes House annual cookout was delicious, and it was great fun to see everyone. I sat with three of the Friday afternoon watercolor painters, one of the many ongoing groups that has met for years at Howes House. We shared a good conversation about watercolor painting, their work, and their group. Thanks to Bethany Hammond and her great staff for a lovely occasion.

The Climate Book Club is planning its September meeting, a discussion of “Carbon: The Book of Life” by Paul Hawken. Books are available at the library circulation desk. For information, call Nicola Blake at 603-545-9906.

Abby is asleep on my feet as I am writing this morning. She turned 6 last Monday, August 4. Hard to believe my puppy is no longer a puppy. Her golden fur is thick and soft, still curling along her back, as it did when Mike and I first saw her. There is white on her face, though, just the very beginning. We are all aging together.