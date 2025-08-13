What’s new at the Ag Fair

The 163rd annual Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair will take place from Thursday, August 21, to Sunday, August 24, at the Ag Hall fairgrounds in West Tisbury. Generations of Islanders have come to the fair to celebrate the Island’s agricultural community, and for their favorite foods and rides. But there will also be a fair share of new attractions this year. The Times caught up with Anna Swanson, operations manager at the M.V. Agricultural Society, as well as other organizers, to hear what’s new.

This year, Islanders are anticipating the rubber chicken toss, a competition similar to the fair’s beloved skillet toss.

Chicken toss organizer and hall manager Susanne Cronin said that while the well-known skillet toss event is for women only, the chicken toss is for everyone. “This is for the whole family.”

The rubber chicken toss will be divided into categories for competitors ages 6–8, 9–11, 12–15, and 16 and up. Whoever tosses a chicken farthest will win a ribbon and be awarded a miniature rubber chicken (that squeaks). Fans can watch and cheer on from the bleachers.

The rubber chicken toss will take place at 7 pm on Thursday, August 21, next to the Show Ring.

“It’s just silly and fun, and people let themselves loose when they’re throwing a rubber chicken,” Cronin said.

This year, Islanders requiring mobility assistance will appreciate the Fair Mooover, a six-seated golf cart to shuttle people between popular spots such as the Ag Hall, fiber tent, and barn. You can’t miss it; an inflatable cow will be attached to the top of the cart. The idea for the Mooover came from honorary trustee Billy Haynes, said Swanson.

A new respite center will also let fairgoers take a rest. That’ll be located right next to the baby central changing station.

This year’s sheep-shearing demonstration will also have an extra component: a display of hand-shearing in addition to the typical electric-shearer show. Kathleen Markiewicz will lead this event.

Young attendees will also enjoy interactive attractions in the education tent, provided by local nonprofits. Kids will get to learn about the participating organizations and their work.

Hungry fairgoers should also note that the beloved strawberry shortcake will return this year at Paul Moreau’s booth.

Fairgoers can grab fried chicken at the Good Farm, run by Ag Society trustee Jefferson Monrue.

Churrasco Grego Kebab is another fresh food booth, where Paulo Miranda will serve quesadilla, coxinha, and, of course, kebab.

Aquinnah seaweed artists Ken and Corinna Kaufman will debut a booth this year. Corinna has spent years developing methods to dry and display seaweed in all its colors and shapes.

And Flora Wear, a new clothing booth by Blossom Petkus, will open up for the first year, next to Floaters, an ice cream float vendor operated by her husband, Adam Petkus.

The Ag Fair this year will also feature a new carnival provider, Fiesta Shows. While booths manager Garrison Vieira told The Times that he’s not sure yet exactly which rides Fiesta will bring, he said to expect over a dozen rides for all ages.

The Martha’s Vineyard Ag Society will post dates for fair events at bit.ly/MVAS_DailyFairSchedules.