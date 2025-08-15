Local food program geared toward better health outcomes

1 of 2

Among steel kitchen appliances and a table full of fresh fruits and vegetables, locals and Island visitors learned how to make pesto from scratch on Wednesday as part of a weekly class about how to use produce in new ways from a supplemental nutritional program.

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) hosts a Community-supported Agriculture Shares (CSA) program in the summer and off-season for those who want to receive in-season harvests every week. But the food nonprofit recently widened the scope. This year, IGI started working with healthcare providers to provide these shares for free to anyone who needs supplemental nutrition.

“By giving access to the CSA, it gives these patients access to this really nutritious, locally grown food,” co-executive director of IGI Noli Taylor said. “[The class] adds this other layer of connection to the land where the food comes from and to other people who are picking up their CSA shares … We’re always trying to build more community around food.”

The shares program was started by IGI after they received a $40,000 grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and as of now, they have 24 participants — from locals referred for diet-related diseases to individuals and families who are facing documented food insecurity. The program is part of IGI’s broader “Food is Medicine” initiative, where outreach to Islanders facing health disparities is increasing on a wider scale.

“Food is medicine is this philosophy that has become a movement,” co-executive director of IGI Noli Taylor said. “And it’s a whole suite of programs that are underpinned by the concept that the food that we eat impacts our health outcomes, which should seem clear. But the healthcare system hasn’t always been oriented that way. And that’s beginning to change, which is really exciting.”

On Wednesday night, at the IGI kitchen in the Airport Business Park, five participants learned about the produce that was in their shares this week. The cooking class was led by Slough Farm chef Charlie Granquist, who educated the group on the different varieties of tomatoes, the difference in taste between various potatoes based on their color, and how to check for ripeness on a watermelon before getting into the pesto recipe itself. Slough Farm are partners of the program.

“Three of the simplest things here are the most exciting,” Granquist said as he motioned to the table full of fresh produce before him. He pointed to the potatoes, garlic, and onion and discussed the various dishes one could quickly make with that produce and a few other ingredients. He said potato salad was one of his favorites for the small, golden-colored potatoes he picked up, sliced, and showed to the group.

In his discussion on vegetable varieties, Granquist emphasized experimentation in the kitchen. Sometimes, he said, you don’t know what works best until you try a few different dishes, or even various types of the same vegetable.

“The intention [of the class is] to show members how to cook and preserve the produce they receive each week. The shares can be quite abundant this time of year and knowing how to handle the produce helps members make the most of their shares,” CSA manager at IGI Ali Gerry said.

Participants in the cooking class ranged from two college students who had recently moved into their first apartment, a teenager who was interested in cooking, and an Islander on a weight-loss journey who was looking to incorporate more vegetables into her diet.

“It’s been truly wonderful,” program member Toni Bolanski said. “Everyone should bring home fresh vegetables. It’s such a joy. It really is the highlight of my summer.”

Her grandson, Julian Bolanski, said he knew how to make the basics: microwavable food, peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches — in those, he was a pro. But he wanted to know more.

“I’m still learning,” he said. “But I guess I know how to make pesto now!”

The class was geared toward the basics, with fun twists and in-depth recipe instruction — usually led by Granquist, Taylor, other co-executive director of IGI Caroline Pam and Gerry. For this session, participants took pesto home with them at the end of the evening.

“I recently lost 125 pounds, so they suggested I come,” participant Ginger Pratt said. “I’m so excited to get different recipes.”

Pratt said she and her husband have been finding ways to add vegetables to their meals, and she’s been grateful for the guidance of the class and program. She also spoke to the importance of going to the class in person.

“If you see someone doing something like this, you’re more apt to do it at home,” Pratt said.