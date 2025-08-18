Running, walking and joy at Jabberwocky 5K

1 of 8

Under cloudless sunny skies and to the backdrop of blooming sunflowers and grazing cattle, hundreds of Islanders, athletes, supporters, and volunteers gathered at the Farm Institute in Edgartown Saturday morning to participate in the 17th annual Run for Jabberwocky 5K and ½M Fun Run .

“It was fantastic so many people came up to me and told me how much fun they had,” said Hilary Dreyer, executive director of Camp Jabberwocky. “Everything came together very smoothly with all the volunteers and the farm institute as our host.”

A total of 350 signups were tallied for the beloved Island race with 75 signups from in-person registration on the day of. The fun run for kids kicked off first at 9:05 am where reveling children ran from the Farm Institute down Aero Ave. and back. The 5K started shortly after.

For the third year in a row, Sam Fetters an Islander who graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 2022, came in first place with a time of 16 minutes and 25 seconds.

Fetters, who is going into his senior year at Amherst College, said he runs for the joy and community, to support the Island’s special needs community, and because it makes him a better athlete and overall person.

“My brother has autism and we have always been very involved in the special needs community,” he told The Times. “My mom has worked with Island Autism. When my brother and I were kids, we would host Camp Jabberwocky cookouts on my front lawn. It was very lovely.”

He also enjoys being a part of the Island running community. “It’s a very supportive and welcoming place for friendly competition and that’s absolutely wonderful no matter what speed level I’m at.”

This year’s race also featured new Camp Jabberwocky shirts which included artwork of their new bus called the Jack of Hearts, which is dedicated to the memory of Jack Knower who passed away in Oct. 2024. Knower had been the director, bus driver, lifeguard, and even property manager of Jabberwocky in the past.

On race day, Dreyer said the community spirit is what she loves.

“When I am preparing for the 5K and leading up to it, I always think of it as a community event, but to be there and have it actually happen in person, you get to truly feel that it’s a community event, with volunteers, sponsors, racers and the people cheering,” said Dreyer. “It all helps to make the magic of Jabberwocky possible.”