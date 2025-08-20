Coming into a busy week with Illumination night and fireworks in O.B., and the Ag Fair. This week the West Tisbury Farmers Market moves to the grounds of the Grange.

We are busy preparing our fair entries and helping out in the hall. There are more than 3,000 entries, and hundreds of volunteers choosing joy and delight amid the hard work it takes. The entries are spectacular. The teams organizing and displaying each department are heroic. Cheering one another on, celebrating creative solutions and problem solving and moments of overwhelm.

Remembering with care Chippy, John Mancuso. His memory is a blessing. His absence is palpable. Setting up the bench in honor of Janice Haynes, frequently asking, “What would Janice do?”

Congratulations to Bill O’Callaghan on a second printing of his book, “Tales from the Fairy Trail: As told by Ossian, the Irish Wolfhound.” Bill and his wife, Heather Goff, created the fairy trail, fabulous spaces around their gallery shop and home off 16 Marion’s Way, in Chilmark. It is off Tabor House Road.

Perfectly clean cars stand out. The dirt roads are dry, and driving fast kicks up a cloud, making it even harder to see and breathe, and creates ruts. The roads are one lane, with staggered pullouts. It is a common courtesy to take turns yielding, and nod, smile, and wave as you pass.

Thank you, Colin Ruel, for showing your portraits. The one of Linda Fischer is a standout, as is the one of Krem Miskevich. I think they will be offering their pierogi at the August 27 Farmers Market.

Thank you, Katie and Marshall at the Menemsha Texaco, for continuing to give us a touchstone. And thank you to the Galley for keeping the ice cream window open until 8 pm.

Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz reports the passing of Elon Dershowitz, the beloved son of Alan Dershowitz and stepson of Carolyn Cohen. May Elon’s memory be a blessing, and may our community serve as a source of comfort to Alan, Carolyn, and their family.

Native Earth Teaching Farm indigo dye vat is on Sunday afternoons 1-4. Bring your own cloth, or you can visit the $5 table. Baby goat yoga continues. The farm is open Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Sig Van Raan’s softball report for August 17: “Another beautiful Sunday morning as the softball season heads into its final few weeks. August is like homecoming for many of the original softballers — older players like Jim Ketchum and Paul Iatosca were among those who showed up.

“Last week we mentioned a few of the seniors — late 70s and 80s. This week, however, was a real celebration of the younger generation: great defensive plays and timely hitting, and our youngest player on the field, 8-year-old Caroline (“CoCo”) Kim, pinch-running, scored the winning run in Game 2. Her boundless enthusiasm stole the show. All in all, Chilmark softball at its best.

“Next week will be award week, as the commissioners have met and decided who will win the season’s MVP, Howie Hustle, and Rookie awards.”