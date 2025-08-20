My dad, Donald Wayne Madeiras, died at home after a brief illness on July 16, 2025, at the age of 81.

He was born on Martha’s Vineyard on Dec. 30, 1943, to Roland and Carolyn Madeiras, and raised in Oak Bluffs with his brothers David and Danny. Dad graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1962, and immediately went into the Army as a truck mechanic. He didn’t talk much about his military experience, except it was there that he developed his hatred for pancakes, or blowout patches as he always called them. He returned to the Island in 1965, and worked briefly for the telephone company until he moved to the Water Department.

He married Bertha Viera in 1967 — best decision he ever made! Soon after he joined the Parks Department, where he spent more than 30 years keeping Oak Bluffs looking beautiful. You may not have known who my dad was, but everyone knew the guy with the orange ear protectors riding the mower in Ocean Park.

Donald “Duck” had lifelong friendships with his childhood gang: Gus (“Ben the Bull”) Ben David, Tim (“Rangus”) Baird, David (“Yakky Doodle”) Steere, and David (“Coot”) Lewis. They would get together for breakfast at the Plane View every Friday morning throughout their lives. Dad was good with the nicknames. By the end of a conversation, he’d have a smile and the nickname that would follow you forever. I remember being in my late 20s before I found out those weren’t their real names.

Another unbreakable bond was with Bill and Kathy Wray. You know, they bought an anniversary card in 1982, and they have been signing and passing it back and forth to each other for 42 years. Card has seen better days, but you can see and feel the love and laughter connected to this tradition. His friendships were the kind we all hope to have in our lives.

Dad had a great love of airplanes; watching them take off and land at the airport was a relaxing pastime for him. He enjoyed flying with my mom’s father, who had his own plane back in the 70s, and taking us girls up in a glider to see the Island from a different point of view. He enjoyed traveling with Mom and friends, visiting places like Atlanta, Tennessee, the Florida Keys, and Nova Scotia.

My mom remembers the night Dad picked her up to go visit some friends. He had thrown a shirt over the back of the seat, and when she leaned back, something kept poking her. She asked him what it was, he said he didn’t know, take a look. When she did, she found a little box with an engagement ring! He didn’t ask her to marry him then — she just put on the ring and they turned around to show her parents. It wasn’t until their 50th anniversary party at my house that he got down on one knee and finally asked her. So happy she said yes!

My sister Angie remembers the day she went skydiving with Dad. We knew he loved planes, but she never thought he would jump out of one at 70!

My sister Tammy remembers watching “A Christmas Story” with Dad and seeing him laugh so hard he cried.

I remember watching Creature Double Feature with Dad on Sunday afternoons. Godzilla double-headers were our favorite. Going to the beach after 5 pm to take a quick dip and then go to the Dairy Queen. Those were great times among many.

He was a loving and caring husband, father, friend. He will be greatly missed.

Dad is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, my wonderful Mom, Bertie; his daughters, Angie, Tammy (Mark), and me, Sue; his sister-in-law Debbie and husband Louie; nine nieces and nephews; and by countless extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, and both of his brothers.

There will be a graveside service at the Oak Bluffs Cemetery, with a celebration of life following, on Sept. 28 at the P.A. Club. There will be a reminder closer to the date with times for each. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, 455 State Road, PMB 244, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.