Frank LoRusso of Chilmark passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2025. Frank was doing one of the things he loved best, clamming with his best friend. He was 79 years old.

Frank grew up in Cliffside Park, N.J. As a teenager, he worked as a butcher, and as a carpenter in his uncle’s home improvement business. It was during this time that Frank met the love of his life, Judy. They did everything together, and just celebrated their 58th anniversary in early July.

Frank was a self-starter, to say the least. He started a business in 1977 that serviced clock and fire alarm systems in schools throughout New Jersey. That same year he built a new home for his family. Here, Frank and Judy met neighbors who had just purchased a home in Martha’s Vineyard, and introduced them to the Island they would fall in love with. In 1983 Frank and Judy purchased a vacation home in Edgartown, and 10 years later decided that the Vineyard was where they would retire. So in 1993 they purchased the old Tilton/Blackwell house in Chilmark, and started an extensive restoration of the home built in 1771. Frank and Judy moved to Chilmark to start their Vineyard life in 1995 when Frank retired. Frank loved to share all that he had.

Frank’s love of building and carpentry led him to assemble a crew of young tradesmen in 1998 to build several homes in Chilmark.

Frank was active in the community. He served on the board of the VNA, where he worked tirelessly. He organized Casino Nights at Lola’s, Kentucky Derby races, and sold bratwurst and hot dogs in front of Cronig’s on Saturday afternoons to raise money.

In Chilmark, Frank served on the finance committee, human resources committee, and the Middle Line Road affordable housing project. Frank also served on the zoning board of appeals for about 20 years. His opinions were not always met with approval, but he always stood by his convictions.

Frank lived life in the moment. There was once a room full of people at a ZBA meeting waiting for him, while Frank was out on the water, completely engrossed in fishing with his grandsons.

Frank was an incredible force of nature, full of life, energy, and love. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was always ready to take someone clamming, pull lobster pots, or cook them something they “had” to try. Frank could fix, make, cook, grow, or hunt almost anything. He was a self-taught builder, farmer, carpenter, electrician, and entrepreneur. He was always working on something.

Frank was one of a kind, and will be dearly missed by family and many friends. Frank leaves Judy, his wife of 58 years; his children, Bryan LoRusso (and his wife Antonietta LoRusso) of Hartwick, N.Y., and his daughter Jennifer LoRusso (and her husband Joel Glickman) of Chilmark; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Francesca, Paul, Lucas, Matthew, Isabelle, Nina, Stella, Daniel, and Emi; and seven great grandchildren, Scarlet, Freya, Anthony, Liam, Alena, Natalia, and Leo; and by his brother Anthony and sisters Lucille and Patricia. He was predeceased by sisters Camille and Angela; and by special friends Merrily and Frank, Jenna, Glenn and Marcella, Pat and Carol, and Mary Jo and Kate.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held on Sept. 21 at the Chilmark Tavern.