Dangerous buying food from someone who doesn’t want to sell it

To the Editor:

There has been much written lately about “Pierogigate,” but I thought I would offer a slightly different perspective. I don’t know whether or not the Founders thought about the issue when they wrote the Constitution. I suspect that they did not even know what a pierogi is. In any event, it seems that the Supreme Court would side with the vendor in this case.

Whatever the legality, it seems to me that purchasing a food item (or anything for consumption) from someone who doesn’t want to sell it is a dangerous thing. I’m not a particular fan of pierogis, in fact I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one, but it cannot be too difficult to place something in the item that, at best, would ruin the flavor and, at worst, cause physical distress. If I were to approach a vendor to purchase a pierogi (or a slice of pizza, or a burger, or any food item) and I was denied, I would think it would be prudent to not pursue the issue. Of course, not being a constitutional lawyer, it might be worth risking my health to prove a point. As a rule, I believe it’s sensible not to offend anyone who is providing an item for oral consumption. This includes food vendors, waitstaff, butchers, bakers, and even pharmacists. Of course, as a pharmacist and former teacher of pharmacists, I am confident that this would never happen, except possibly in pharmacies that had soda fountains. It is possible to contaminate an egg cream. For those not from New York and unfamiliar with egg creams, they are delicious chocolate drinks containing neither eggs nor cream. And no one should ever be denied one.

Ted Jochsberger

West Tisbury