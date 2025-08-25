Trump halts wind farm off Vineyard coast

The Trump administration issued a stop-work order Friday afternoon to Revolution Wind, bringing to a halt the nearly-completed wind project 12 miles southwest of Aquinnah in the most recent blow to the industry that’s drawn ire from the president.

The project, which holds power purchase agreements to deliver 704 megawatts at full capacity to Rhode Island and Connecticut, is developed by Ørsted, a global renewable energy company based in Denmark, and the U.S.-based investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables. National news outlets reported that shares in Ørsted dropped 17 percent Monday.

In its order, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) instructed the project to stop all activities on the project. It was delivered by Matthew Giacona, acting director for BOEM, to Rob Keiser, head of asset management at Ørsted’s North America division, and reads that the department needs time to “address concerns that have arisen during the review that the Department is undertaking pursuant to the President’s Memorandum of January 20, 2025.”

The Aug. 22 letter specified that those concerns include “protection of national security interests of the United States and prevention of interference with reasonable uses of the exclusive economic zone, the high seas, and the territorial seas.”

The order has since incited backlash from top Rhode Island and Connecticut officials, both that are looking to increase their state’s reliance on alternative energy to fossil fuels. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both democrats, said they’d pursue every avenue to reverse the decision. McKee wrote in a post on X that the stop-work order “undermines efforts to expand our energy supply, lower costs for families and businesses, and strengthen regional reliability.”

The project, which received final federal approval last year and holds all state approval permits, finished the first turbine almost a year ago on Sept. 6 and has since made progress.

“The project is 80% complete with all offshore foundations installed and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed,” a press release from Ørsted said Friday. The stop-work order only applies to activities offshore on the outer continental shelf and doesn’t include response to emergency situations or impacts to health, safety, and the environment.

The company in the press release said they’re “complying with the order” and “taking appropriate steps to stop offshore activities, ensuring the safety of workers and the environment.” They’re also “evaluating the potential financial implications” of the stop-work order and are “considering a range of scenarios, including legal proceedings.”

Activities can’t resume until the bureau completes the review, though the letter says that the developer may appeal the order within 60 days of receipt.

The project is especially visible up-Island where there’ve been complaints of constant red lights from the turbines. The developers plan to activate the aircraft detection lighting system, or ADLS — which only turns the lights on when a plane is in the wind farm’s vicinity to reduce visual impacts — once construction “is complete and the project is in operation,” Meaghan Wims, a spokesperson for the company, previously told The Times.

In early July, Wims told The Times the project was on track to be completed in 2026. Ørsted said Friday that they hope to continue construction and work towards a commercial operation date in the second half of next year.

Ørsted also recently made headlines after an Aug. 11 announcement of a $9.4 billion rights issue, an opportunity for existing stakeholders to buy additional shares at a discounted price, amid turbulence in the industry and “material adverse development” in the U.S. market. The company confirmed Monday that is still the plan.

This isn’t the first stop-work order delivered by the Trump administration. Empire Wind 1, a 15-turbine offshore wind project by Norwegian energy firm Equinor off of New York, was suspended in April. The order was lifted about a month later “following dialogue with regulators and federal, state, and city officials,” a press release said.

Implementation of the Jan. 20 memorandum was also felt when BOEM de-designated over 3.5 million acres of unleased federal waters targeted for offshore wind development across the Gulf of America, Gulf of Maine, the New York Bight, California, Oregon, and the Central Atlantic at the end of July.