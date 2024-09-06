Revolution Wind finishes first turbine

Revolution Wind, an industrial-scale offshore wind farm 12 miles off the coast of Aquinnah, has successfully completed installation of the project’s first offshore wind turbine.

The developers of the project, Orsted, said the installation marks a historic milestone as the first multi-state offshore wind farm in the nation.

Revolution Wind is expected to consist of 65 “Siemens Gamesa turbines,” the same 11-megawatt turbine model used at the recently completed South Fork Wind, another Orsted project that was completed this spring some 20 miles southwest of the Vineyard.

Once in operation, Revolution Wind is expected to generate up to 400 megawatts for Rhode Island and 304 megawatts for Connecticut, enough to power more than 350,000 homes.

According to an Orstead news release announcing the single turbine on Tuesday, construction crews have also completed the foundations for more than three-quarters of the remaining turbines.

“This is a monumental moment for Revolution Wind, the Northeast region, and Rhode Island,” said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is quoted in a release. “The installation of the first turbine speaks to the strong private and public partnership driving the project forward. Rhode Island is excited to build upon this progress and lead in clean energy and the offshore wind economy for decades to come.”

Revolution Wind officials expect the turbines to be in operation in 2026.

The wind farm received federal approval in August 2023.