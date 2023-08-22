Revolution Wind project receives federal approval

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday morning that it approved the Revolution Wind project, a major offshore wind farm near the shores of Aquinnah.

This marks the fourth commercial-scale offshore wind project approved by the federal department.

A press release from the Interior Department states the Revolution Wind project will be located about 15 nautical miles southeast of Point Judith in Rhode Island, but it will be actually closer to Martha’s Vineyard — the project location is just 12 miles away from Aquinnah.

According to the department, the project will be capable of producing an estimated 704 megawatts of energy and be able to power nearly 250,000 homes. According to the Revolution Wind website, the project will provide 400 megawatts of power to Rhode Island and 304 megawatts of power to Connecticut. The project is also expected to create around 1,200 jobs during the construction phase.

Revolution Wind will consist of 65 wind turbines and two substations.

“Together with industry, labor and partners from coast to coast, we are building an entirely new industry off the east and west and Gulf coasts,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in the release. “The Interior Department is committed to the Biden-Harris administration’s all-of-government approach to the clean energy future and delivering clean, reliable renewable energy to help respond to the climate crisis, lower energy costs, and create good-paying union jobs across the manufacturing, shipbuilding and construction sectors.”

Haaland added that there was more work to be done for the project.

“We will continue to maintain open communication and frequent collaboration with federal partners, Tribal Nations, states, industry and ocean users to address potential challenges to and identify opportunities for the continued success of the U.S. offshore wind industry,” Haaland said in the release.

According to the release, the department approved the project after considerations from the final Environmental Impact Statement — an 820-page document accompanied by a 2,054-page appendices document — that includes a number of alternative options for the project’s development.

In the preferred alternative, the project can “meet energy needs by installing fewer wind turbines” than the originally proposed 100 turbines. This would allow the developer to “reduce impacts to visual resources, benthic habitat, and ocean co-users.” There are also 79 possible locations for the installation of the turbines and the offshore substations within the lease area.

The 199-page “Record of Decision” includes measures aimed at “avoiding, minimizing and mitigating” potential impacts from the construction and operation of the project, such as fishery mitigation funds. Aquinnah has been in negotiations with offshore wind projects to be compensated for impacts to the town and recently reached an agreement with Revolution Wind.

Additionally, the release said Revolution Wind committed to measures like vessel speed restrictions and construction clearance zones to reduce the possible impacts to protected species, such as marine mammals, sea turtles, and Atlantic sturgeon.

The release states that the federal government took into account feedback from various stakeholders in its decision making process. Leaders from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) have expressed their issues with offshore wind development and Islanders were also concerned when BOEM came to Martha’s Vineyard to present Revolution Wind’s draft environmental impact statement last October.

The department’s approval of the project is a part of President Joe Biden’s goal to “deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030,” according to the release. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently on track to complete reviewing at least 16 offshore wind project plans by 2025.

“The project’s approval underscores the administration’s commitment to promoting domestic energy production and fighting climate change, while promoting economic growth and fostering environmental stewardship within coastal communities,” BOEM director Elizabeth Klein said in the release. “We are committed to working closely with Tribes, state and local leaders, industry, ocean users, and key stakeholders to responsibly develop this clean energy resource and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

A project that is already underway is Vineyard Wind, located in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard. This project will be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the United States and is slated to begin producing energy by October.