Aquinnah reaches wind mitigation agreement

Officials with the town of Aquinnah say they have reached an agreement over mitigation funding with the developer of the closest, and likely largest, offshore wind farm planned for nearby waters.

Orsted, the developer of Revolution Wind, is expected to provide the town with over a million dollars to fund the renovation of the Gay Head Lighthouse and other historic structures in the area.

The agreement, while not signed by either side yet, comes after several months of negotiations.

While the town is pleased to have gotten something from the developers, town officials say they didn’t get all they wanted.

“With any agreement, there is some give and take on both sides,” Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison said Wednesday. “It is what it is. We’re happy that there is some consideration being given to our community.”

Still, funding from Revolution, combined with funding from other offshore wind companies, will help make the Aquinnah Cliffs more accessible. But the majority of funding will also go toward needed repairs to the glass and steel framing of the lighthouse. Madison said that the project would be too big for the town to take on itself.

Out of the several offshore wind farms planned for waters near the Vineyard, Revolution Wind would be the closest to Aquinnah, at only 12 miles away.

Orsted originally planned to have some 100 turbines, but after review from the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management, the project will likely consist of 65 turbines. In its approval, issued in July, the federal agency says that the preferred alternative would meet energy needs with fewer wind turbines.

The reduction is meant to reduce impacts to “visual resources, benthic habitat, and allow for ocean co-use,” the BOEM decision reads.

The placement of where the turbines are erected is still being considered. The BOEM decision gives flexibility for design and construction to Orsted. Some of the flexibility in the layout of the 65 turbines will require Orsted to move the development closer to Aquinnah or to Rhode Island; other options will benefit cod spawning locations.

Orsted, in a statement, says they are okay with BOEM’s decision. “Revolution Wind will follow BOEM’s recommendation for no more than 65 wind turbines for the project. With the recent receipt of the project’s final Environmental Impact Statement, Revolution Wind is one step closer to delivering renewable energy and significant economic benefits to Rhode Island and Connecticut.”

Madison says the negotiations with Orsted were over the mitigation funding, and had less to do with the actual placement of the turbines. Overall, he says, residents in Aquinnah have been receptive to offshore wind industry, in light of the need to stop using fossil fuels.

“I haven’t heard any objections that are that stark,” he said. “This town has been a leader in trying to recognize the needs for alternative energy and resources. The people that I’ve spoken to have not taken a ‘not in my backyard approach,’ as we’ve seen elsewhere.”

But Madison does recognize that members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) have had their objections.

In a statement to The Times, Chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais said that they are still opposed to Revolution Wind, even with nearly 40 fewer turbines.

“We are still strenuously in opposition to any development in the waters off Aquinnah, affecting our Sacred Cliffs and Traditional Cultural Resources,” Maltais said. “BOEM’s attempt to only mitigate the devastating effects of the project, by simply reducing the number of giant wind turbines, doesn’t honor our repeated requests to deny both of the project(s), due to the irreparable damage and cultural harm these projects will cause our Tribal Community, now and into the future.”

Andrews-Maltais expresses concern over significant cultural resources as well as fishing grounds.

“While we all support renewable energy, there is a responsible way and an irresponsible way of developing it,” the chairwoman said. “In my, and many other Tribes’ and non-Tribal entities’ opinion, this is not the responsible way.”

Revolution Wind is expected to provide 304 MW of power to Connecticut and 400 MW to Rhode Island. Orsted says the project is on-track to complete environmental review and obtain approval later this summer, with construction activities ramping up soon after. They estimate it to be fully operational in 2025.