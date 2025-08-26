Debbie Allen takes the Vineyard by storm

1 of 18

Debbie Allen, an internationally recognized director, producer, choreographer, author, dancer, teacher, and actor, took the Vineyard by storm this month — her first time on the Island.

The 75-year-old, who appears not to be slowing down anytime soon, was celebrated during a screening at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival in mid-August and then later led a rousing funk class at the Boys and Girls Club.

“Martha’s Vineyard was truly a moment,” Allen said about her visit. “[I’m] so grateful for the opportunity to connect with so many beautiful souls and spend time with my family.”

During her appearance at the film festival, the filmmaker was greeted with resounding applause during a screening of an episode of “A Different World.” This sitcom, a spinoff of “The Cosby Show,” follows Denise Huxtable attending historically Black Hillman College, where she befriends an eclectic group of students. Allen, who was responsible for 83 of the 144 episodes, was one of the first Black women television producers and directors. She chose to highlight the episode about the L.A. riots, believing it to be one of the most meaningful in the series.

Afterward, renowned television writer and producer Mara Brock Akil spoke with Allen, who was a key mentor to Akil early in her career. The wide-ranging conversation included the episode’s significance in addressing a serious social and political issue, their profession, Allen’s love of her family, and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA).

Allen is passionate about the Academy, which uses dance, theater, and performance to enrich, inspire, and transform students’ lives, especially those from marginalized Black and Latino communities. While Allen hoped audience members would donate to DADA, she also urged everyone to support their local arts organizations, emphasizing that doing so is more critical than ever.

Allen and dance have been synonymous since she was 5 years old. Asked in a recent interview about what makes dance so special for her, Allen responded, “The freedom of it. The power of it; the energy you can share with other people.” And share is exactly what Allen did, teaching dance classes the following day at the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, assisted by DADA instructor Brandon O’Neal.

The energy in the air was palpable as Vineyarders checked in and prepared for class to begin. Allen came early to connect with students and friends who were attending. Among them were her good friend Denise Wingate Materre, a year-round resident, and actress and model Alise Eve Haigazian from Edgartown. Award-winning actor and friend Courtney B. Vance, who grew up in the Boys & Girls Club as a child, made a special effort to drop by to meet the Boys & Girls Club staff as well as greet Allen.

During the funk class, the energy was infectious as the entire gym of young and old students, including two of her grandchildren, followed her enthusiastic demonstrations. Allen inspired dancers of all levels to move and groove. Sweaty but energized, the crowd left, joyous –– and hoping Allen returns next year.

Fortunately, asked about her trip, Allen says, “I have heard about the Vineyard for years, and now I understand why people love it — the community, the beaches, and the physical site itself! I look forward to returning.”