Calls for Cape Poge enforcement intensify

Tension around public access to Chappaquiddick beaches has long been swirling, but it has intensified with a public access advocacy group highlighting a series of infractions on some private properties. The group sees these instances as Edgartown selectively enforcing its bylaws on the Island, a claim that’s received pushback from town officials and property owners.

Members of Martha’s Vineyard Beachgoers Access Group, the Island advocacy group, and its allies have submitted their own findings on 15 projects on Cape Poge (also spelled “Cape Pogue”) properties owned by private landowners they say are potentially breaking local bylaws. Meanwhile, they say that projects that provide the public with access to the remote island have received stricter scrutiny.

Peter Sliwkowski, president of the M.V. Beachgoers Access Group and a full-time resident of Chappaquiddick, said his organization found changes to the Cape Poge landscape — including the clearing of vegetation and the construction of structures like solar panels, shacks, and an observation deck — around some private properties, through an “extensive analysis” using tools such as satellite imagery, available on Google Earth, which can show how a location has looked over the years. Sliwkowski said the group has been flagging to town officials actions they believe did not undergo proper permitting since last year.

Sliwkowsi and others are frustrated, because they say that Edgartown officials have been slow to respond to their complaints; and they expressed concern there has been a double standard at play over enforcement on Cape Poge favoring private landowners on the Island. Sliwkowski said delays allow the landowners to “enjoy their private sanctuary,” while the public’s historic access to Chappaquiddick beaches has become restricted.

“I just believe this is not fair, and I don’t understand why the town doesn’t take a more aggressive position on what’s going on out there,” Sliwkowski said, adding his group wants the Edgartown officials to be “part of the solution.” He also questioned how the landowners could claim to be for the protection of Cape Poge when their projects have an environmental impact.

Landowners on Cape Poge have pushed back on the advocates’ claims, saying that they’ve taken steps to address any infractions that were alleged or are under review. They also said that the access group’s actions aren’t helpful to the ultimate goal of better access.

“The properties referenced in Mr. Sliwkowski’s one-sided crusade against certain Cape Poge property owners have either already initiated the appropriate regulatory process, are under litigation, or were permitted decades ago, and are undergoing normal updates,” the joint statement reads. “In our opinion, the false narrative and vitriol Mr. Slikowski continues to foster against Cape Poge property owners is unproductive, and does nothing to move the needle toward meaningful solutions for responsible beach access.

“We are grateful to the town for its diligence and equitable resolution of these matters, and for their support for protection of the Cape Poge wildlife and ecosystem.”

The beach access group alleged there was a lack of proper permitting for various structures and activities on Cape Poge private properties, including a shed on 9 Shear Pin Lane, an observation deck built at 55 Lighthouse Road, a floating dock at 20 Road to the Gut — advocates say the owner has not renewed its permit since 1990 — and solar arrays at several properties.

The town has taken action to get homeowners in compliance with bylaws for some of the items, including the observation deck. The town, for its part, also rejected claims that it is showing any favor. In a joint statement, the Edgartown conservation commission and planning board said owners of some flagged properties had already initiated the “appropriate regulatory process,” including the Shear Pin Lane shed.

There are also several cases in which the “reported activities fall outside the statute of limitations, or are classified as preexisting nonconforming, particularly with respect to solar installations subject to the 2019 solar zoning law.” The town also notes some flagged properties had valid permitting, like a revetment at 25 Shear Pin Lane that underwent environmental permitting nearly 20 years ago.

Still, town officials acknowledged there were multiple instances in which the orders of conditions had “lapsed” among the infractions flagged by the access group, like for the annual mowing and floating dock at 20 Road to the Gut; since being flagged, the property owners have been working to obtain updated permitting. The town has also been working with the homeowners of 55 Lighthouse Road and 63 Lighthouse Road, where decks were improperly built.

“Many of these, and other infractions around town, had already been noted by staff, and efforts have been ongoing to work with the property owners to address the concerns of the conservation commission,” the statement reads in part.

Town officials also said that they “take all complaints seriously,” but highlighted the large amount of work they need to handle across the town, not just Cape Poge. According to the joint statement, the conservation commission manages “upwards” of 20 public hearings each month “while simultaneously conducting enforcement operations and other activities.” The planning board deals with a “similar volume of applicants,” and deals with a “townwide scope,” including the Cape Pogue District of Critical Planning Concern.

“Given the volume and complexity of matters before the conservation commission, enforcement actions are pursued based on clearly defined priorities — including urgency, environmental harm, and statutory deadlines,” the statement reads. “The conservation commission does not have the capacity to investigate every allegation immediately, nor can it divert resources from time-sensitive matters.

“While the town values the contributions of advocacy groups, including MVBAG, it is important to note that our regulatory boards are guided by facts, applicable laws, and environmental considerations,” the statement reads. “They do not function as a venue for advancing disputes between parties.”

But beach access advocates were dissatisfied with the town letting Cape Poge property owners get what they called “after-the-fact” permitting, especially since the area is state-designated priority habitat.

Chris Kennedy, a former Trustees superintendent on the Island, and a consultant for Martha’s Vineyard Beachgoers Access Group, highlighted that even if the observation deck on Lighthouse Lane will ultimately be removed if the town decides to take that action, they’re “smack-dab in the middle” of the habitat of northern harriers, a raptor threatened in Massachusetts. He said it could take years before the birds, and other species, become comfortable nesting in the specific area again.

“Potentially, it’s an environmental train wreck on many different levels,” Kennedy said of what he called a “lack of oversight” on Cape Poge. He also said it would be beneficial to provide community members and experts more of an opportunity to say how Cape Poge should be protected, through processes like public hearings.

The access group has been particularly frustrated over the permitting process for the stairs at Wasque Reservation, managed by the Trustees of Reservations, being seemingly different compared with two other privately owned sets of stairs on Lighthouse Road. The proceedings have fueled their belief that the town is practicing selective enforcement.

At Wasque Reservation, which is near the Cape Poge Wildlife Reservation, the Trustees own a set of aluminum stairs that are frequently used by older individuals and children to access the beach. Otherwise, people need to take an alternative route that can be difficult for young children and those with mobility issues. Advocates highlighted that the Trustees had to acquire new permitting before being allowed to remove and reinstall its stairs at Wasque, which they have argued took a substantial amount of time. The delay sharply cut down accessibility for most of last summer in the area.

But advocates said two sets of stairs leading to the beach from 55 and 59 Lighthouse Road, both private properties, seemed to have been allowed to operate under similar seasonal installations without undergoing the same process, and advocates say these lack permitting.

“You can’t treat one group, like the Trustees, differently from another, like the Cape Poge landowners,” said Kennedy.

Patrick Paquette, the government affairs officer of the Massachusetts Striped Bass Association, who spoke with The Times in an individual capacity, flagged the private set of stairs last year to the town, and plans to pursue state or federal channels for enforcement if no action is taken.

“It is setting precedent,” Paquette said, worried the Vineyard was headed toward increased privatization of beaches exclusively for wealthy individuals.

Kara Shemeth, Edgartown conservation agent, said the “perception of a double standard” was “unfounded,” saying the conservation commission has been consistent for similar situations in other parts of town. Shemeth said at least one set of the privately installed stairs predate the Wetlands Protection Act (WPA) and local bylaws. She also said they may fall under a 1975 order of conditions, in which case they would be permitted. But the case is ongoing.

“I am not a lawyer, and it’s a very complicated situation,” Shemeth said. “We are working with property owners to ensure compliance with the WPA and local bylaws.”

She noted that beach access advocates had been “invited multiple times” to attend commission meetings related to the Wasque stairs, but “to date, none have opted to attend to discuss these matters.” Local advocates have attended other meetings regarding projects on Chappaquiddick beaches, like the Trustees’ oversand vehicle trails.

Opinions differed among beach access advocates on how they wanted to maintain relations with Edgartown, and equal application of the law. Some, like Sliwkowski and Kennedy, said they still wanted to work with the town, despite disappointment with its conduct. Others, like Paquette, who called for “revolution” with firings and voting out individuals who held the status quo, viewed the situation more like a political battle.

“It’s not black-and-white,” Kennedy said. “But it’s time for this to be addressed.”

As this conflict boils, the questions about access to beaches continue, especially for fishermen. Paquette has fished in the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, the Island’s premier fishing event in the fall, for nearly three decades, and said the beaches available on the Island for fishing have diminished over the years. That sentiment was shared by older Island fishermen who were interviewed for this year’s souvenir Derby booklet. The Wasque stairs, frequently used by older individuals and children to reach the beaches, being unavailable for a large chunk of the summer last year exacerbated this feeling for some people.

“I will not be held as a second-class citizen,” Paquette said. “There’s Cape Poge landowners and then there’s the rest of us.”

Sliwkowski said his group will be continuing to monitor what’s happening on Chappaquiddick to ensure public access to beaches is protected. He pointed out that in July, some private landowners had been spotted enjoying a beach managed by the Trustees of Reservations called North Hole on Cape Poge, with an oversand vehicle when the area was not supposed to have cars. Darci Schofield, the Trustees’ Islands director, confirmed this incident occurred and that steps had been taken to address it.

“We are not finished yet,” Sliwkowski said.