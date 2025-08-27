Summer contradance at the Grange Hall

The Vineyard Preservation Trust is hosting an evening of music, dancing, and community at the Grange Hall on Friday, August 29, from 6 to 8 pm. Enjoy traditional contradance music performed live by the Flying Elbows, with expert calling by Don Heinold, who will guide dancers of all experience levels. Admission is pay- what-you-can to help support the continued restoration of this 165-year-old historic gathering place. 1067 State Road, West Tisbury. For more information, visit vineyardtrust.org, email info@mvpreservation.org, or follow Vineyard Preservation on Instagram @vineyardpreservation.