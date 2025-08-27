West Tisbury Column

We had lots of much-needed rain last Wednesday, then perfect sunny days for the fair. I hope everyone relished the cooler days and nights in the 70s and low 80s; it’s supposed to get hot and humid again this week. But for the fair, it was perfect.

It was a wonderful fair this year. Bill Haynes will say that I say that every year, but that won’t make it any less true. Besides the weather, the exhibits were amazing. I am always blown away by the talent on our island. The creativity and quality of all of the crafts showed well. Woodworkers, silversmiths (did you see the silver tulip?), rug hookers, knitters, felters, toymakers, metalworkers, and quilters. There were two dollhouses this year filled with furniture and details that made me imagine the inhabitants who “lived” there.

The flowers and vegetables were fabulous, too. Five perfect tomatoes or string beans that looked exactly alike, the abundant displays of professional and home gardeners, squash and pumpkins, and the tallest sunflowers that reached high up into the rafters. My favorite flower arrangements always remind me of my mother’s collection of teacups and saucers, only these are filled with prettily arranged bouquets.

I love watching the progress of budding artists from year to year, so I always check out the children’s art and special displays. Iyla won a blue ribbon for her to-scale model of the Ag Hall and outbuildings, complete with animals. Other familiar names were Mayhew, Hammond, Rezendes, Ruel, Reed, Belain, Fischer, Agnew, Albanese, deBettencourt, Jones, and Whiting. I know I haven’t remembered everyone, so please forgive me. Next year I will try to remember to bring a pencil and paper for note-taking, a ridiculous omission for the writer of this, or any, column.

There were tributes to Joe Sollitto and John Mancuso. Jeremiah Brown’s quilt made of Fair T shirts that had belonged to his wife, Janice Haynes, was a visual reminder of all the years and all the roles she filled working at the fair.

This year’s T shirt and poster by Abe Pieciak is of a rooster standing proudly between two sunflowers.

I have almost filled my allotted word count, and I haven’t even left the Hall. Next stop was the Fiber Tent, passing by a line at the knot-tying tent. Then on to see the animals before heading home, footsore, and happy.

I haven’t written about the special town meeting warrant yet, thinking everyone would be preoccupied and busy with the big August week of Ag Fair, Illumination Night, and the fireworks. Expect to read about it in next week’s column.

Vineyard Preservation Trust will host a Summer Contradance at the Grange on Friday evening, August 29, from 6 to 8 pm. The Flying Elbows and caller Don Heinhold will keep things lively for dancers of all ages. Come and have a good time. Admission is by donation.

I have some special August birthdays to report. Both of my animals, Abby and Nelson, turned 6 and 12, respectively. My dear Iyla Bohan celebrated with two parties this year. She will be partying again when her friend, Reese Kerns, has a birthday this week.

At the library, Kanta Lipsky’s online balance class will return on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. Saturday, August 30, is Free Back to School Haircut Day for kids from 10 am to noon. Sign up at westtisburylibrary.org. Paul Magid will read from his new book, “Pursuing the Leviathan: The Heroic Life of New England Whaling Captain Benjamin Clough” on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 4:30 pm.

September. Back to school.