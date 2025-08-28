Cooper overturns off County Road

On Wednesday at 4:29 pm, a grey Mini Cooper flipped over after the driver attempted to make a turn from County Road onto Tower Ridge Road in Oak Bluffs.

Oak Bluffs Police reported that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, causing the driver to lose control, veer off the roadway, and strike a rock. The impact caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

First responders report that both the operator and passenger sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for treatment.

County Road was closed for approximately 45 minutes, according to Oak Bluffs Police, with traffic rerouted as emergency services managed the scene.

The damaged Mini Cooper was towed to Robertson’s Auto Salvage.