Investor faces mounting fines over conservation infractions 

The new owner of one of the more iconic Vineyard properties is facing thousands of dollars in fines after building what local officials say is an unpermitted rock wall and clear-cutting coastal vegetation.

The Tisbury conservation commission has issued more than $15,000 in fines against Island investor David Malm for work at Chip Chop, a Vineyard Haven property on Chappaquonsett Road. The fines are the culmination of what the town has said are months of inaction from the property owner to address violations, to the tune of $300 a day.

According to correspondence between Tisbury conservation agent Jane Varkonda, the town noticed the infractions in October of last year when inspecting the resurfacing of a tennis court on the 30-acre property. An email from Varkonda to Malm in April notes that on inspection, a “large portion” of native vegetation including trees and shrubs were cut to the ground, a violation because the work was done on a barrier beach in a coastal dune. The town also noted that pre-existing wood timber steps in a dune were replaced with stone without permitting.

After another follow up inspection in April, Varkonda noted that work vans and other vehicles were parked in the disturbed areas. The agent also lists a number of steps the owner should take to remedy the unpermitted work — including re-vegitating, removing the rock wall, and re-stablizing the area — with the deadline for the owner to have a plan submitted to the town by the end of May.

In June, Varkonda sent another letter to Malm, noting that the deadline had passed and that the town had not received a restoration plan. The commission, she noted, voted to issue a $300-per-day fine until the plan was submitted. With 18 days having passed since the end-of-May deadline, the commission voted to issue a $5,400 fine.

Varkonda issued a subsequent notice at the end of July, noting that Malm still had not submitted a plan and that the tab had grown another $10,200 — another 34 days at $300 a day.

In a statement to the Times, sent from attorney Rob McCarron on behalf of Malm, the Chip Chop owner said he was surprised by the fines.

“Since being notified of the Conservation Commission’s concerns, we have been working diligently to provide a landscape plan, plant lists, restricting contractor parking and engaging with Commission staff to resolve all remaining issues,” the statement read, noting that they had paused work. “Given our on-going efforts to resolve all matters, we were surprised by the notice of fines. Regardless, we look forward to resolving all of their remaining concerns and exceeding their expectations for environmental stewardship for the property.”

Malm purchased Chip Chop — formerly owned by former ABC News Anchor, Diane Sawyer — $23.9 million in 2023.