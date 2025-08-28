Local chef hits national stage

Chef Jayden Canady first came to Martha’s Vineyard in April of 2019 and quickly began working as a line cook at The Atlantic Fish & Chop House. Coming from the South, it was the Vineyard where he developed a deep passion for coastal cuisine — including local fish, mollusks, and even fresh sea salt.

Last year, Canady had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent both Martha’s Vineyard and Massachusetts as a contestant on the nationally broadcast “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States,” where 20 of some of the best chefs around the country competed, each representing a different state.

We don’t know yet how well Canady did — he’s sworn to secrecy until the show plays out on television — but we can say with certainty that he didn’t do poorly and he’s proud of what he was able to accomplish on the show and what he’s done since.

The show airs at the end of September on FOX.

Canady is the second Island chef to land a spot on a nationally-televised cooking show. Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduate Ryan Scanlon appeared on the most recent “Next Level Chef” that premiered in February.

Canady’s passion for cooking sparked when he was 5 years old, in the kitchen with his grandfather in Texas. “He was always a father figure in my life,” said Canady. “Any family gathering we’d have, I’d be right alongside him in the kitchen taking it all in. Him passing down all his southern Creole tips. We used to make a southern chicken dressing, collard greens, skillet cornbread, fried chicken, fried catfish, really southern, rustic, hardy, dishes.”

When Canady first came to Martha’s Vineyard, his southern routes combined with East Coast cuisine offered him a perspective on cooking unique to other chefs. “Growing up I was more focused on bold flavors, very hardy in your face, a bit spicy. When I transitioned to the East Coast, it was more so focused on delicate flavors. I learned that on the Island. Simplicity can be key.”

Canady spent over six years honing his skills at The Atlantic, a high-volume, casual fine-dining restaurant overlooking the harbor in Edgartown.

“The Atlantic really taught me what it means to have finesse, especially during the high season when there’s a lot of tourists,” said Canady. Although The Atlantic is open year-round, peak season lasts three summer months, beginning in late June and carrying through to the end of August. Canady describes this summer rush as an experience impossible to replicate anywhere else. Chefs across the Island serve hundreds of hungry guests while still maintaining a deep passion for the food they are cooking.

“I feel really honored to be able to represent Massachusetts and Martha’s Vineyard,” said Canady, “Before I moved to Martha’s Vineyard I didn’t even know what Martha’s Vineyard was. I think it’s a unique Island that needs a little bit more attention. A lot of good culinary people tend to flock to the Island. Working there for 6, almost 7 years, being under a really really great chef there I was able to get a lot of mentorship and knowledge. You get to meet a lot of new people, a lot of new cultures. It’s a place I called home.”

Although Canady now lives in Los Angeles, he holds on to his Island roots. His home pantry is stocked with MV Sea Salt, which remains a staple ingredient in his cooking.

“What I really loved about the Island is the accessibility to all the fresh and local seafood, all the oysters and mussels,” said Canady. “The Island really opened me up to what the East Coast has to offer.”

If Canady were to cook one dish to encapsulate his skills with the Island’s ingredients, he said it would be a Cajun butter lobster roll with a caper remoulade, served alongside truffle fries.



As for competing on the national stage, Canady has spent his career as a chef looking up to Gordon Ramsay — the host of the Battle of the States. “Gordon Ramsay is such an influence to me because I really respect his work in terms of how once those cameras are on, he’s a completely different person. Once those cameras are off he’s really humble, nurturing, he coaches you. I have a lot of respect for the fact that he’s doing 100 different things at once.”

Ramsay is an internationally renowned, multi-Michelin starred celebrity chef. Famous for his high standards and direct critiques, Ramsay has spent his career mentoring the next generation of chefs. He created Hell’s Kitchen in the early 2000s, and it quickly rose to fame. For the Battle for the States, the reality cooking show features 20 chefs from around the country facing off in a variety of high pressure challenges. Each week, one chef is eliminated until one winner is announced at the end of the season.

Looking back on his culinary journey so far, Canady is most proud of the opportunity to represent the Island on a national level. “Honestly I’m most proud of just being in Hell’s Kitchen and soon after that I opened a restaurant in L.A., two really big events for me.”

Canady’s restaurant is called Idyllwild Tavern, located in Burbank, California. “The cuisine is an upscale, elevated gastropub. The menu has some Mediterranean, some Japanese and some American influence.” The tavern also operates alongside a sister brewery where they brew 14 of their own beers.

Starting as a line cook and now highlighted by one of the world’s most well-known chefs, Canady offered some insight to aspiring young cooks. “My advice to a young line cook would be to take notes, observe, absorb as much info as you can from whoever’s in leadership and just do the right thing. Don’t complain, do the work, do your job, and try to do better and better every day,” said Canady.

Season 25 of Hell’s Kitchen will premiere on September 25 on FOX. Tune in to support Chef Canady and cheer him on as he represents the Island’s cuisine.