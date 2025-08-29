Get your Derby on

1 of 6

It’s time.

16 days, 9 hours, 7 minutes, and 23 seconds. Derby time.

Are you ready?

I have a long to-do list, and I’ve started checking off a few items: a) go to tackle stores and the Surfcasters Used Tackle Sale, b) stock up on lures and gear, c) talk about fishing and where we’re catching. Somewhere on the list is weed the garden, fertilize the plants, make and freeze soups, stock up on nuts and protein bars, buy September and October birthday cards, and so on, but the first three items are pure joy.

Your first stop to stock up on Derby gear should be this Saturday, August 30, at the annual Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Used Tackle Sale, from 8 am to 1 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Whether you fish from shore, boat, or both, the Surfcasters will have everything you need, and a few things you’ll buy simply because you saw them and wanted them. Impulse shopping at its best.

If you need a rod or two, or you want to buy a rod for someone because you’re looking for a great gift, there will be at least a hundred to choose from. I can’t tell you how many hundreds of lures will be available, but we went through dozens of totes filled with donated lures, removing old hooks and getting them ready.

The MVSA has waders, tackle boxes, tackle trays — of which I’ll be buying at least three — and tons more. The best part of buying tackle from the Surfcasters is that every penny you spend at the tackle sale will benefit Islanders. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go toward the MVRHS Scholarship Fund, and 50 percent will be donated to buy furniture for the new veterans’ housing.

After you hit the used tackle sale, I’m sure you’re going to stop into at least one of our Island tackle shops.

I stopped into Coop’s Bait and Tackle last weekend to pick up some extra Deadly Dicks. I asked Coop what he was recommending for the Derby. “The 4-inch Rapala X-rap in glass ghost or olive green. That lure was so hot last year you couldn’t buy one,” said Cooper Gilkes, adding, “EXOs were going this weekend.”

I know Coop spends a lot of time on the water, and I’ll be out a few times during the Derby, so I needed to know what boat lures to buy. Coop pointed to the Rapala Magnum Divebait: “This is the one my granddaughter got the 18-pounder on last year.” Yes, I’ll take one of those!

Though my fly-fishing isn’t where I’d like it to be, I asked Coop what I should have in my fly box. “I like Dave Skok’s Surf Candy and the Bunny Fly,” said Coop.

The Bunny Fly, made out of rabbit, is white and fluffy, and so soft. It’s almost too pretty to put into the water.

As I was checking out, I noticed a collection of modified Kastmasters on the counter. “My favorite bluefish lure,” said Coop. We all need at least one of those beauties.

I popped into Larry’s Tackle Shop on my way to a friend’s house for dinner. I bought a few Monomoy peanut bunker lures after hearing how productive they are with the bonito right now.

If you’re heading to Larry’s, buy a “Free Cape Poge” magnet, your Monomoy lures, and a GoDeep Breaker. “GoDeep Breaker for blues was my go-to this season,” said Peter Sliwkowski, owner of Larry’s.

I’m fortunate that Dick’s Bait and Tackle is across the street from my office at Harbor Homes, so I can stop in frequently. Yesterday I walked over to check on the delivery of the 80g Colt Snipers. Doug Asselin has been catching a lot of fish, so I asked him what lures he was using.

“Green Deadly Dick,” said Doug, adding, “The nice thing about that lure is that you can catch anything.”

“I’ve also been using the same one as you. Most of the season this year, I’ve had on the pink and white sniper,” said Doug, who’s worked at Dick’s for the past 20 years.

Doug is also a fan of the Roberts Lures Hammer with the chartreuse bucktail. “I’ve caught everything on it. I use the 2-ounce. I put it on for distance,” said Doug.

My go-to lures, which I always have extras of, are green and pink Deadly Dicks in No. 1 and No. 2, Colt Sniper jigs in all sizes (in pink and white, blue and pink, and chartreuse), Kastmasters, a variety of Roberts Lures, and a variety of Island X lures.

I have one more stop to make, to visit Abbie Schuster at Kismet Outfitters. I texted Abbie this morning because I am going to perfect my fly-fishing — eventually. Abbie suggested the Rio Blitz Fly Line. She said, “This line has been working really well for bonito and albies,” which means I’ll be buying some of that, along with a Scientific Anglers ECOstal Stripping Basket.

Abbie noted, “Small pink epoxy flies have been working well.” Yup, I’ll be buying a few of those too.

After typing all this, I’ve realized I need a job at a tackle shop so I can get an employee discount. LOL.

When you’ve finished all your shopping, there’s still two more purchases you absolutely have to make: your saltwater fishing license (mass.gov/recreational-saltwater-fishing) and your Derby registration. You can register for the Derby in person or online. The in-person pickup begins Saturday, Sept. 6. Online pr-registration is open at mvderby.com/register-online. Whatever you do, don’t forget to register for the Derby and pick up your pin before you take your first Derby cast.

I hope to see you on the beach, testing out our new lures, before the Derby begins.