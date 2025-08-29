Second Summer

Another August on Martha’s Vineyard has come and gone; as busy as South Beach on a Saturday, as bright as a child’s eyes as they enter the Agricultural Fairgrounds, as sticky as the drips from a Ben & Bill’s ice cream cone, and as sweet as an ear of Morning Glory Farm corn. Because I am from Martha’s Vineyard, August always feels nostalgic to me. We Island kids grew up building our lives around summer, with the big August events feeling like our favorite holidays, and September 1st feeling like the New Year. While the nights are getting cooler and the traffic more bearable, we still have sand on our flip flops and tomatoes on our vines. Summer isn’t over yet, and we are holding onto it for as long as we can.

As August kicked off, Legacy Week came to a close, and another celebration and gathering of HBCU alumni was a success. The celebration of black brilliance, legacy and joy continued through the month with the annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, the Sankofa Festival, the MV Black Book Festival, a gathering of The National Association of Black Journalists, and more. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson kicked off the Black Book Festival at the Island Inn by speaking about her recently published memoir “Lovely One” before sharing the stage with festival founder Traci Wilkes Smith, to further the conversation about the importance of democracy and remaining civilly engaged. Later that day, former First Lady Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson hosted a live taping of their podcast “IMO” at our very own MVRHS Performing Arts Center. Joining them was actress Natasha Rothwell, with a meaningful conversation that integrated their history with and connection to Martha’s Vineyard. And later that month, The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) returned to Martha’s Vineyard for its 50th anniversary for a panel discussion held at the Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs. Charles Blow (New York Times columnist), Linsey Davis (ABC weekend anchor), Eugene Daniels (MSNBC), and Akayla Gardner (White House correspondent, Bloomberg) spoke, with the discussion moderated by Kim Godwin, former president of ABC News. The panel was titled, “Guardians for Truth: Protecting America’s Fourth Estate in an Era of Crisis,” and it covered the importance of the preservation of journalism, in an era of misinformation and distrust for this fundamental corner of democracy.

The Vineyard Chabad hosted the third annual Jewish Culture Festival, for a night of traditional food, art, education, and fun. This year comedian and actor Elon Gold headlined, while the event also featured live music, interactive activities, panel discussions, and culinary expertise.

Among the local celebrations of history and culture, August holds some of our big and meaningful fundraising events. Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard has thrown the Summer Soiree for close to 30 years, and it has been providing end of life care and family support to Island residents for even longer. 42 local sponsors donated auction items as well as local food and drinks to sustain both this important organization and its attendees. Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center’s 2025 Summer Benefit was a celebration of the human-horse connection featuring a student showcase, snacks by Chef Jon Ashton, and information about affordable equine education and therapy.

While this article would quickly become long winded if I were to highlight each and every event held during the Vineyard’s busiest month, I would be remiss not to mention the crescendo of the summer: the week of the Grand Illumination, Oak Bluffs Fireworks, and Agricultural Fair. Hurricane Erin brought high winds and delays to two of these iconic events, but the glow of the lanterns in the Camp Ground and fireworks above the Gazebo prevailed and remained as beautiful as ever.

The 163rd Annual Agricultural Fair was both timeless and new, with many of the booths, events and vendors we know and love – and for the first time in about fifty years, a different provider of amusement rides and carnival games. For this reason, the fair will be held earlier than usual going forward, during the second week of August.

Whether it be riding on the merry-go-round, sipping on something delicious from the Floaters booth, dancing in the music tent, or admiring local artwork in the main hall, everyone has their favorite part of the Fair. For me, it’s the fact that I can’t walk more than a few feet without running into someone I know. The familiarity of it is as memorable as the strawberry shortcake, and I love nothing more than reuniting with my community after working long hours all summer.

So Happy New Year MV, we made it to another Labor Day! The ocean is still warm but the beaches are more accessible. Our seasonal restaurants are still open, and our local food is still bountiful. (Also, a new year-round restaurant has just opened in Vineyard Haven! More on The Ocean Club later.) Soon the MV International Film Festival will kick off, along with the Stripped Bass and Bluefish Derby. You’ll see those white sperry tents being pitched all over the place as we enter another big fall wedding season. Circuit Ave will show its stuff on Tivoli Day, and Morning Glory Farm will host another end of summer Shuck & Shimmy. August is universally loved, but September is one of our best kept local secrets.

