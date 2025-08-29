Tribe part of new sweeping petitions to suspend offshore wind

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), along with a number of other tribal nations and fishing groups, filed two new petitions Wednesday that call for the immediate suspension of all offshore wind projects in the Northeast pending a federal reassessment.

The petitions were filed with nine federal agencies — the U.S. Departments of the Interior, Transportation, Defense, Homeland Security, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Parks Service, U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force — and ask for the suspension of South Fork Wind, SouthCoast Wind, Sunrise Wind, Vineyard Wind, Empire Wind, and the New England Wind projects, many of which are off of the Vineyard.

The filings come in the days following the latest blow to the industry when the Trump administration ordered the halt of Revolution Wind, a nearly completed wind project 12 miles southwest of Aquinnah. A press release Wednesday from the Tribe and other groups involved cites concerns of “unprecedented national security risks, violations of federal trust responsibilities to Tribal Nations, and irreparable harm to historic and cultural resources” as reasons to suspend all offshore wind activities off the Northeast coast. Risk to national security interests, though unspecific, was also cited by the Trump administration as reason to issue the stop-work order for Revolution Wind.

The Wampanoag and three other tribes argue that they weren’t consulted meaningfully by the federal government on neither national security issues nor sovereignty, safety, and self-determination concerns and therefore breached federal trust responsibility and violated obligations under the Constitution, National Historic Preservation Act, and National Environmental Policy Act.

Other parties in the petitions include the Green Oceans, Shinnecock Nation, Narragansett Tribe, Unkechaug Nation, ACK4Whales, Responsible Offshore Alliance Development Alliance, Long Island Commercial Fishing Association, Fishermen Against Offshore Wind, Rhode Island Commercial Fishing Association, Save The East Coast, Protect Our Coast Long Island NY, Save Our Brayton Point, Save Greater Dowses Beach, Protect Our Westport Waters, and the Energy Council of Rhode Island.

“We greatly appreciate the federal government’s actions to date, but we cannot stop here. These projects continue to threaten our ocean, our economy, and even America’s national defense,” Dr. Lisa Quattrocki Knight, president and co-founder of Green Oceans, said. “Green Oceans will keep challenging their legality until justice is served, and we urge the immediate suspension of all projects on the Outer Continental Shelf before irreversible damage occurs.”

The petitions ask for “a comprehensive, interagency defense and safety reassessment.”