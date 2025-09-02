Vineyarders rally for labor rights

1 of 17

On the holiday commemorating the achievements of the American labor movement, hundreds of Islanders gathered at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven on Monday to urge an end to the “billionaire takeover” of the United States.

Music rang out in Vineyard Haven on the Labor Day holiday as protesters waved signs calling the Trump administration a fascist regime and showcased pro-labor messages like “Power to the Workers” and “Workers are the lifeblood of our country.” Throughout the event, drivers honked their horns in support and one contractor blared a horn made out of a power drill as he drove toward Beach Road.

“We are all under attack from billionaires and corporate elites who have bought off politicians and rigged our system to crush working families,” Carla Cooper of Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard said during a speech at the rally.

The local event, co-sponsored by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard, Showing Up for Social Justice on MV, and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard, was part of the nationwide “Workers Over Billionaires” protests organized by an activism coalition called May Day Strong.

The Labor Day demonstration followed a series of protests against federal policies that have taken place at Five Corners since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, including calls to protect immigrants’ rights in February and the “No Kings” rallies in June. Many of the messages expressed against the Trump administration’s policies at previous rallies, like pushing against immigration enforcement tactics and the disproportionate hit to Black families from federal policies, were also voiced on Monday.

Cooper said the rally was also meant to “honor and support” the workers who drive the American economy.

“During COVID, you saw the people who kept this country going were grocery store clerks, the nurses, and the truck drivers and the meat-packing workers,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t billionaires.”

Protesters of various backgrounds and ages gathered at Five Corners.

“I feel like, Martha’s Vineyard especially, has such a dependency on working class people and it made sense, especially since it’s at the end of the season here, just to show support,” said Taylor Stone, a Vineyard Haven-based artist.

Many of the protesters on Monday were union members during their careers, and they said labor laws acquired throughout the years allowed them to have their voices heard in the workplace and prevent them from being exploited — protections they worry are jeopardized under the current president.

In a statement, White House officials said Trump’s agenda was bringing back high-paying jobs and investments back to America.

“No one has done more for working men and women than President Trump,” Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement on the nationwide protests. “President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy, which is why he’s championed an agenda that always puts them first — from signing the largest middle-class tax cuts in history to securing nearly $10 trillion in new investments to create high-paying jobs across our country.”

But protesters on the Vineyard said everyday Americans are being undercut by measures like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and resistance must continue.

“I hope [the protest] energizes people and I hope the 2026 midterm elections flip the House and the Senate,” said Philip Cordella, an Oak Bluffs resident who was once a part of a New York teachers union when he taught in Newburgh.

Brenda Brown, a retired union nurse who worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who used to live in Edgartown, had future generations in mind at the protest.

“I have 13 grandchildren. I would like for the future for them to be one where there is due process, equal protection under the law, freedom, and no dictator in the White House,” Brown said.

As the protest came to a close around noon, Islanders ended the event with a singalong of an amended version of “This Little Light of Mine.”

“This big protest of mine, I’m gonna let it shine,” sang local musician Andy Herr, who led the crowd in the song.

Vineyard organizers told the Times that more protests against the Trump administration are planned and will likely happen monthly.

Laurie David, a member of the Ukeladies music group that performed on Monday, said she felt protests were a “powerful” way to protect democracy.

“I think every single person who drives by who wasn’t expecting a protest thinks in their head ‘next time I’m going to join them’ and I think it builds and builds and builds,” she said.